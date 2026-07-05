Dallas Cowboys' Most Promising Player is Crucial for Defensive Revival in 2026

In order for the Dallas Cowboys to get back to the playoffs after two years without, the defense has got to be a lot better.

Dallas finished with the worst defense in the NFL last season, and one issue with the unit was a lack of pressure and sacks overall, as Dallas finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the league.

In order to improve their pass-rush, the Cowboys traded for Rashan Gary and drafted Malachi Lawrence, both of whom will now join Donovan Ezeiruaku and others in Dallas.

Speaking of Ezeiruaku, he was named the Cowboys' most promising player by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.

"Ezeiruaku, a 2025 second-round pick out of Boston College, only recorded two sacks as a rookie. However, he also logged nine tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and 26 quarterback pressures," Knox wrote.

While we would probably rank Caleb Downs as the Cowboys' most promising player, an argument can definitely be made for Ezeiruaku.

Why Donovan Ezeiruaku is promising

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Knox points out, Ezeiruaku wasn't exactly stacking sacks after finishing with just two, but he did post some of the better rookie numbers in pressures and tackles for loss.

He was tied for fourth among rookies in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and was tied for third among first-year players in tackles for loss. Eze also posted a respectable PFF run defense grade of 62.8 and his 73.1 overall mark was 38th among all edge rushers.

There's more than enough meat on the bone to call Ezeiruaku a promising player. Whether or not he's Dallas' most promising player is up for debate, though.

Donovan Ezeiruku injury update and outlook

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ezeiruaku had surgery for a torn hip labrum this offseason and has spent the spring rehabbing it. However, he did make progress in OTAs and minicamp and the expectation is he'll be ready by training camp.

"Oh yeah, absolutely, yeah," head coach Brian Schottenheimer responded last month when asked if Ezeiruaku and DaRon Bland would avoid the PUP list and be ready for camp. "Both guys are doing great. It's more of us taking precautions and being smart. You know, they both want to get out there, but, again, it's OTAs. It's more important that they're learning the scheme and system and all of that, as opposed to them going out there and getting a tea lunch."

When it comes to Ezeiruaku's role, he's slated to get the starting nod opposite Rashan Gary, who is locked in as Dallas' starter at one EDGE spot. Lawrence, Sam Williams and James Houston should fill out the depth chart behind those two.

Long story short: Ezeiruaku is going to have a huge role in Dallas' defense and he stands as a big part of the equation for the Cowboys getting their defense on track.