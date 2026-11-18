Entering Week 11, there's no shortage of doubt surrounding the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker are both feeling their seats warm up following a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas has a chance to make a run still, but they're running out of time. Fortunately for them, their schedule is soft over the next couple of weeks as they host the 1-8 Tennessee Titans on Sunday, followed by the 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles who are without Jalen Hurts.

As for this weekend, the Cowboys are favored over the struggling Titans. That doesn't mean they should consider this an easy win, especially with the following three major concerns looming over their heads.

Atrocious run defense

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rushes for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas defense was absolutely torched on the ground this past weekend by the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Kaelon Black all had huge runs as San Francisco rushed for 214 yards on 29 attempts.

That's been a theme this season, with Dallas currently ranked 32nd in the NFL in rushing yardage surrendered. In Week 11, they face a Titans' offense that isn't exactly explosive on the ground, but they do have one dangerous back the Cowboys know well.

Tony Pollard is well on his way to a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, a streak he began in 2022 with the Cowboys. Pollard, who also had more than 1,000 yards in 2023 for Dallas, is in his third season with Tennessee. He's averaging 4.4 yards per attempt and has 628 yards on the year. He's the type of player who can pick up chunks of yardage in open space and the Cowboys are susceptible to leaving a whole lot of space wide open. That's why their run defense is a huge concern against this veteran back.

Inconsistency on the ground

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams rushes the ball past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run game has not been kind to Dallas on either side of the ball. Entering Week 11, they're just 21st in the league with 1,028 yards rushing. What makes that number feel worse is knowing they have the tools to be very good on the ground.

Dallas boasts an elite interior offensive line and a bruising running back in Javonte Williams. The problem is that they're wildly inconsistent. Williams averaged 3.9 yards per carry in Week 10 after putting up 5.0 the week prior against the Indianapolis Colts. During the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, he had 2.3 yards per carry, which came after he put up 6.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Unsurprisingly, over their past four games, the Cowboys won the two games when Williams ran well while losing the other two. While they would love to get him on track this week, his lack of consistency has been a real problem.

Inability to get off the field on third down

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During their loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys allowed San Francisco to convert on six of 11 third-down attempts. That number was aided by the 49ers running the ball three times at the end of the game to force Dallas to use its timeouts. Without that, the Cowboys were allowing a 60 percent conversion rate.

That's not surprising to anyone who has watched this defense in 2026. The Cowboys simply can't get off the field and are dead last in third down defense. Entering Week 11, they've allowed a conversion 48.8 percent of the time.

Despite being at home and favored, the Cowboys could find themeslves on the wrong side of the scoreboard if they don't address these concerns, with their third-down defense standing out as the most pressing issue.

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