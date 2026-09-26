Cowboys Secondary Catches Lucky Break With Ravens Star WR Likely On Pitch Count

This weekend is going to be a tough test for the Dallas Cowboys as they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Both teams are 1-1, but the Ravens are favored in this one.

Baltimore doesn't have the same firepower on offense that Dallas does, but they have plenty with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. They also have a wideout capable of putting up chunks of yardage in a hurry in Zay Flowers, although his status for Sunday has been a hot topic.

Flowers missed Week 2 due to a hamstring injury and there were concerns he would miss this one. That no longer seems to be the case as he made the trip to Brazil, but there's still a chance the Cowboys won't see Flowers at full strength. They also might not have to defend him as much as they expected, with Flowers expected to be on a pitch count.

Pregame warmups will be huge for Zay Flowers

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers celebrates a catch over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flowers will test his hamstring out before the teams kick things off on Sunday, which will give him and the team a much better idea of what he will be able to do. For the Cowboys, his pitch count means their ailing secondary won't have to deal with the Ravens' top field-stretcher on every snap, but they can't ignore him completely.

In Week 1, Flowers reminded everyone how dangerous he is with 150 yards and a touchdown on five receptions against the Indianapolis Colts. That's an average of 30 yards per catch, which makes the Ravens incredibly dangerous when you're already worried about Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson running all over the field.

Cowboys secondary full of injuries

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant walks off the field with an apparent injury against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas defense has been carved up in the passing game this year, surrendering 436 yards and five touchdowns in two games. They also go into this showdown against the Ravens dealing with multiple injuries.

Starting safety Malik Hooker was injured in Week 1 after suffering a fractured forearm. His replacement, P.J. Locke, suffered a torn plantar fascia early in the win over the Washington Commanders. Also lost in that game was starting cornerback Cobie Durant, who was a victim of friendly fire and is listed as out with a hamstring strain.

Dallas is in desperate need of a breakout performance from someone such as DaRon Bland or Shavon Revel, and that's more likely to happen if Flowers doesn't play a full game.

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