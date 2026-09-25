Wounded Dallas Cowboys Secondary Gets Bad News In Final Ravens Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing preparations for Sunday evening's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium, marking the league's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro.

Dallas arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Friday morning after an overnight flight, before going through a light practice at the training facility for Brazilian soccer club CR Flamengo. On Saturday, the team will be going through a literal walk-through of Maracana Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho, before resting up for Sunday's game.

While the Cowboys have yet to release their final injury report of the week, we already know that four players have been ruled out for the Week 3 clash.

Dallas will be without starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and three key members of the secondary: starting safety Malik Hooker, starter cornerback Cobie Durant, and reserve safety P.J. Locke.

It sounds like there could be a good chance Zay Flowers makes his Ravens return in Brazil! pic.twitter.com/RKGUqHUiq1 — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) September 25, 2026

Because of the depth concerns for the Cowboys entering the weekend, they were hoping for any little bit of good news. Throughout the week, there was some optimism that the team could avoid trying to contain Ravens star wide receiver Zay Flowers, who missed two consecutive days of practice as he deals with a left hamstring strain that forced him to miss Week 2.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Flowers was back at practice on Friday afternoon, and could be trending toward suiting up on Sunday.

Zay Flowers Has Good Chance To Play vs. Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers makes a touchdown catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was asked about Flowers' availability and what he expects from the wide receiver and other players listed on the injury report, and it seems like there is optimism from Baltimore.

"Yeah, I think, you know, obviously with [Ronnie Stanley], you know, that'll be a, you know, may go all the way up or we may decide here soon. I'm not sure. Look at that as soon as we get back," Minter told the media. "I feel like a lot of the other guys have a real opportunity to maybe help us in the game, so excited about that."

Flowers, who was limited in practice, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday.

If he is able to go, it's going to present a major challenge for Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who was the team's third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Revel is projected to get his first start, and facing a dynamic threat like Flowers would be no easy task.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. runs with the ball after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Revel had a strong training camp and preseason performance, so the Cowboys will hope that the positive momentum he gained leading up to the regular season will carry over and pay off in his first start.

Of course, there are still approximately 48 hours until kickoff, so we'll continue to monitor Flowers' status leading up to the game.

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