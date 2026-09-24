What Dallas Cowboys Learned From Initial Baltimore Ravens Week 3 Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys are just days away from facing off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2026-27 NFL season, as the team aims to build a little winning streak after stumbling out of the gate in the season opener against the division rival New York Giants.

In less than 24 hours, Dallas will be boarding its plane to Rio de Janeiro for Sunday afternoon's game at the historic Maracanã Stadium.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys released their first injury report for Week 3 following practice, with no major surprises. The three defensive starters and key contributors who are dealing with injuries (DeMarvion Overshown, Malik Hooker, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke) did not participate.

Baltimore has also released its initial injury report for the week, with four players missing Wednesday's practice. Looking at the injury report, there are some key contributors for the Ravens who could be in danger of missing Week 3, and it would benefit the wounded Dallas defense in a big way.

Key Baltimore Ravens Players Miss Wednesday's Practice

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is dealing with a nagging toe injury that he aggravated in the team's Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He skipped Wednesday's practice to help manage the injury and is expected to suit up on Sunday, but if he is forced to miss any action, it plays in the favor of Dallas' pass rush, which is looking to finally rack up some sacks and keep the quarterback in the pock.

That's easier said than done when the opposing quarterback is former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Jackson, meanwhile, could also be without star wide receiver Zay Flowers, which would deliver another blow to the Baltimore offense.

And with two starters and a key depth piece in danger of missing Week 3 for Dallas, that would be music to Christian Parker's ears.

Flowers suffered a hamstring injury in the team's season opener and missed Baltimore's Week 2 matchup. Entering Week 3, he is considered day-to-day. His status will be one to monitor as the week of preparation rolls on.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers arrives at Acrisure Stadium before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other players who missed practice for the Ravens on Wednesday were defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson (finger) and Calais Campbell, who enjoyed a veteran rest day.

Hendrick is managing a severely broken finger which he played through in Week 2. Missing Wednesday's practice was likely just to manage his reps so he can fight through the pain again in Week 3.

We'll have to monitor the Ravens' practice report as the week rolls on, but for now, it appears the biggest question mark for Baltimore is the status of Flowers.

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