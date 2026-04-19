Cowboys Show Interest in Le'Veon Moss Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft, Durability a Factor

A breakout campaign in 2024 came to an early end for Le'Veon Moss when the Texas A&M running back suffered a torn ACL and MCL. He fought back in 2025, but was only able to play in seven games before an ankle injury sidelined him once again.

Unfortunately for Moss, injuries clouded much of his collegiate tenure, which casts some doubt on his future prospects. Moss believes he can still make an impact and recently told Justin Melo that he's ready to go and capable of doing everything he needs to.

As for his draft prospects, Moss is expected to be a Day 3 selection and there are multiple teams that have shown interest. The Dallas Cowboys are among a handful of teams to have shown interest in Moss, with the Aggies back saying he met with them via Zoom.

"I’ve met with the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and a few others on Zoom," Moss told Melo.

Le'Veon Moss could be a fit in Dallas, if he can stay healthy

Texas A&M Aggies RB Le'Veon Moss runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Florida Gators. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Moss plays with far more power than his 5-foot-11, 203-pound frame would suggest. He runs with decisiveness and knows how to finish runs with authority. While he lacks top-end speed, his running style would fit with the Cowboys.

Dallas had success with Javonte Williams in 2025, who has a similar style. Williams, who signed a three-year extension in the offseason, is a bruiser who wears opponents down. Moss wouldn't be a change-of-pace back, but he would be an ideal RB2 behind Williams, capable of filling in should the veteran miss any time.

Cowboys have expressed confidence in current RBs

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Giants. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas isn't guaranteed to select a running back in the upcoming draft, especially with head coach Brian Schottenheimer recently expressing confidence in their depth chart which includes Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis, and Phil Mafah.

Blue struggled to see the field as a rookie, but has explosive speed and could be a perfect complement to Williams if he can earn the coaching staff's trust. Even if they added someone such as Moss, it shouldn't impact Blue's status.

Instead, Moss would be competing with Davis, who was the one to step in when Williams suffered a shoulder injury late in the season. Taking a mid-to-late-round flier on someone with his upside could be what the Cowboys need to take their backfield to the next level.

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