Cowboys To Meet With Ideal Fit at LB Anthony Hill Jr. on Monday

Anthony Hill Jr. has garnered plenty of attention from the Dallas Cowboys during the pre-draft process. During his Pro Day at Texas, the Cowboys sent a contingent to watch, including Brian Schottenheimer, Christian Parker, and Will McClay.

Now, they are going to have Hill in for a visit. According to Clarence Hill, the Cowboys will host the Denton, Texas product at The Star on Monday. The Cowboys interest has been no secret, as they hosted a dinner with him prior to his Pro Day.

Hill, who counts as a Dallas Day visit as a local prospect, previously said it would "be a blessing" to play alongside fellow former Longhorn DeMarvion Overshown, who is one of just three inside linebackers currently on the roster.

Anthony Hill pro comparison suggests he's an ideal fit for Christian Parker

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Dallas hired Christian Parker as their defensive coordinator after he spent the past two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. The Cowboys have shown interest in players who have worked with Parker in the past.

They signed P.J. Locke, who worked with Parker during his prior tenure with the Denver Broncos. They also made a competitive offer for Nakobe Dean, who was with Parker in Philadelphia, although he chose to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Hill doesn't have a connection to Parker, he's been compared to someone who does. The Cowboys official webpage broke down linebackers in the 2026 class, including Hill and claimed his pro comp is Jihaad Campbell.

Campbell was the Eagles' selection at No. 31 overall in the 2025 NFL draft and he had 80 tackles and one interception during his rookie campaign. He was a big part of their plans throughout the year, and Hill could have similar success under Parker.

Where will Anthony Hill be selected?

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's impossible to predict exactly what NFL teams will do on draft night, but Hill isn't seen as a consensus first round pick. Instead, he's someone who might come off the board in Round 2.

That means he makes the most sense for the Cowboys should they trade back and add an extra pick on Day 2. They've done this in the past when they had multiple needs to fill, most notably in 2024 when they moved from No. 24 to No. 29 and added pick No. 73, as well as a 2025 seventh-rounder, from the Detroit Lions.

Dallas added left tackle Tyler Guyton with the first pick, and then selected Cooper Beebe with pick No. 73. That move turned one draft pick into two starters on the offensive line. Don't be shocked if they explore a similar move this year as they look to reload their defense. And based on their actions this offseason, Hill is a player they could be targeting.