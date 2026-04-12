Running Back Remains a Sneaky Need For Dallas Cowboys in 2026 NFL Draft

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer recently expressed confidence in the young running backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster.

Dallas has plenty of faith in Javonte Williams, who signed a three-year $24 million deal after running for 1,210 yards in his first season with the franchise. Behind him, however, there's no proven option.

Malik Davis was their top reserve in 2025, rushing for 250 yards. They also have Jaydon Blue, who was inactive for 12 games, and Phil Mafah who played in the finale after spending the majority of the year on the IR. While Schottenheimer claims he has faith in them, the Cowboys should still look for more depth in the 2026 NFL draft.

Javonte Williams' injury history should be taken into account

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

One of the primary reasons the Cowboys need a backup capable of stepping up is Williams' injury history. Williams struggled with health during his tenure with the Denver Broncos, even admitting he thought his career could be in doubt following a significant knee injury in 2022.

In Dallas, he stayed relatively healthy, playing in 16 games. That said, a shoulder injury did slow him down as the season went along. Williams had to leave during their Week 17 win over the Washington Commanders, then sat out the season finale due to the injury.

Keeping him fresh would be key to success down the stretch, which is why the Cowboys need someone on the roster who can take some of the weight off of Williams.

Which running backs make sense for the Cowboys?

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The good news is that Dallas doesn't need to use an early pick on a running back. They can find someone who can contribute on Day 3, and they've shown interest in a couple of backs.

Dallas sent running backs coach Derrick Foster to Wake Forest's Pro Day where he watched Demond Claiborne run his drills. While Foster was at Wake Forest, assistant running backs coach Jamel Mutunga attended Emmett Johnson's Pro Day for Nebraska.

At 188 pounds, Claiborne is a potential scat back with breakaway speed whereas Johnson would be a more traditional RB2 for Dallas. The 202-pounder is known for his consistency and while he won't break many big runs, he can move the chains.

Our own Mike Moraitis identified an under-the-radar option in Kentucky's Seth McGowan. Another potential Day 3 pick, McGowan is a 223-pounder who not only does the dirty work between the tackles, but is a decent option in the passing game as well.

The Cowboys could improve their backfield with any of these three selections, without using a premium pick. What they shouldn't do, however, is bank on unproven players at such a key position.