Cowboys Week 6 Stock Report: Joey Porter Jr. Leads 3 Rising, Caleb Downs Among 6 Falling

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 7 of the 2026 campaign in a rut after yet another loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday that pushes Dallas to a 2-4 record.

If there's one positive we can point to for the Cowboys amid their putrid season, it's the NFC East, which has been a total disaster.

The Giants are the only team in the division with a winning record, and to show you how awful the NFC East has been, it became the first division in NFL history to see each team fail to win a single game in back-to-back weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But it's even hard to get excited about that. Even if the Cowboys find a way to win the division, this team isn't going to do anything in the playoffs, so it would just be delaying the inevitable, which is another disappointing finish to a season.

But let's justt focus on the now for now. Here's the biggest risers and fallers in our Week 6 stock report.

Stock up: Quinnen Williams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It unfortunately came in a loss, but Williams had his best game of the season in Week 6.

Williams recorded his first sack and had five pressures in total, the second-most on the team, and he had a pair of run stops and tackles for loss.

When it was all said and done, Williams' 86.2 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus, was the highest on the team.

This is what the Cowboys thought they were getting when they traded for Williams, and then signed him to an extension. Now, Williams has to stack good games.

Stock down: Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott has seen better days than the one he had against the Packers on Sunday.

Prescott completed 34-of-54 passes for 258 yards and one score to two interceptions, although one of those picks was the result of CeeDee Lamb simply falling down in the middle of this route.

Even still, Prescott was not sharp and he didn't appear to pick up the blitz all that well. We will say, however, that head coach Brian Schottenheimer's play-calling is not helping at all.

Stock up: Brevyn Spann-Ford

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) tackles Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (89) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest changes on Sunday was Spann-Ford getting the start over Jake Ferguson. However, Ferguson still ended up out-snapping Spann-Ford, 42-36.

That said, Spann-Ford still played the highest percentage of snaps he has seen this season, and he recorded better offensive numbers than Ferguson with four catches for 35 yards.

Stock down: Jake Ferguson

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson took a back seat to Spann-Ford in terms of getting the start, and rightly so because he has been bad this season, both in the passing game and as a blocker. But, as we said, he was still on the field for a higher percentage of plays than his fellow tight end.

Ferguson didn't do much with his snaps, with the veteran tight end recording just two catches for 13 yards on three targets. Ferguson is fortunate the Cowboys don't have another viable tight end on the roster or else his playing time might dwindle.

With a post-June 1 out in Ferguson's contract in 2027, he could be on the chopping block after this season if he doesn't get his act together.

Stock up: Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25), linebacker Dee Winters (53) and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (91) celebrate after Mosby intercepts a pass against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Porter played a season-high 36 snaps and, according to PFF, he was targeted four times but did not allow a reception. Porter had three tackles, including one for loss, and two passes defensed.

While he hasn't had a full workload yet, Porter is already making a big impact. One thing to watch is his ankle, which Schottenheimer said limited Porter to 36 snaps on Sunday. With how awful this defense has been, the Cowboys need more.

Stock down: Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs (13) in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs moved back into the slot for the majority of his snaps on Sunday after playing more safety in recent weeks because of injuries.

His return did not pan out well, as the Packers picked on him all game long, and had success doing so. Downs allowed seven receptions on all seven targets thrown his way for 76 yards.

We definitely aren't panicking about the first-round pick, but his struggles are certainly worth noting.

Stock down: Donovan Ezeiruaku

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting over the first five games, Ezeiruaku took a back seat to Malachi Lawrence, with the rookie starting over him. Ezeiruaku also played a season-low 54.7% of snaps.

The good news for Ezeiruaku is, Lawrence didn't do anything with his increased role other than recording a pass break-up. Even still, Ezeiruaku didn't earn his way out of the dog house after posting just one tackle.

The second-year edge rusher hasn't had a sack or QB hit since Week 1 in what has been a disastrous sophomore campaign so far.

Stock down: The coaching staff

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't need to rehash what Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker are doing wrong because it's the same stuff every week. We're over both and if the Cowboys decided to fire them, we wouldn't bat an eye.

Sadly, there is no change like that coming after Stephen Jones once again expressed confidence in both. Where that confidence comes from is anyone's guess, but what we do know is we won't hold our breath for Parker or Schottenheimer to lose their jobs.

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