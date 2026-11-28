Despite spending the offseason retooling their defense, the Dallas Cowboys are once again one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL.

They were recently named one of the biggest disappointments in the league, since they simply needed to be average to give their offense a chance to win games. That hasn't happened as they have been abysmal against the run and the pass.

Their shortcomings this year should lead to yet another overhaul, which might include finding a new head coach to replace the floundering Brian Schottenheimer. The need for a rebuild was mentioned in a recent 2027 NFL mock draft from FanSided's Cody Williams, who has the Cowboys selecting Notre Dame's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa as a new centerpiece for their linebacker corps.

Round 1, Pick 22 (via Green Bay Packers): Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa celebrates after getting a stop during a NCAA football game against Rice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams says there aren't many players on the Dallas defense who need to return in 2027. He says the only players who should be guaranteed a starting spot include Quinnen Williams and rookie Caleb Downs. He also says Joey Porter Jr. has earned his spot, but Porter is a pending free agent who needs a new contract, leaving his status in doubt.

He adds that the middle of their defense needs help, which is why he feels Viliamu-Asa would be an excellent addition.

"Dallas still has a litany of issues defensively that removing Christian Parker's play-calling duties aren't going to fix. Namely, Caleb Downs, Quinnen Williams and Joey Porter Jr. (a pending free agent) are the only players that should be guaranteed spots next season. But so much of that starts in the middle of the defense with horrendous linebacker play," Williams wrote.

"That's why Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has to be the pick here. His elite football IQ and traits that match it would give the Cowboys someone who can tighten things up in the middle of the defense and help them take a notable leap forward."

Viliamu-Asa is currently out with a torn meniscus, which put an end to his season. It could be the final year for the junior linebacker in South Bend, and even with the injury, he's likely to be a first-round pick.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder would be an instant starter in Dallas. He's a stud when it comes to shutting down the run and while he's inconsistent in pass coverage, Viliamu-Asa has talent rushing off the edge. He does have multiple knee injuries during his career now, which is a concern, but if the medicals check out, he would be a great addition in Big D.

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