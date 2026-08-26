Dak Prescott Becomes Fantasy Football League Legend For Lucky Dallas Cowboys Fan

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up training camp in Oxnard last week and traveled home to Frisco following the team's dominant Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

On Tuesday evening, the team held an open practice for fans at The Star to ramp up excitement for the team's lone home game of the preseason. After the practice session, while mingling with fans, one member of Cowboys Nation had a special request for star quarterback Dak Prescott.

The fan pulled up to Dak with a notepad and a pen and asked him to set the draft order for his fantasy football league. Dak complied with the request and came to the league's rescue, which clearly needs better decision-makers.

X user @CHQ_Jordan shared a video of Prescott picking the league's draft order with the caption, "Can’t believe we got Dak to pick our Chosen fantasy football league draft order!"

Man of the people 💪⭐️ https://t.co/6O4WAZYnu9 — Cowboys on SI (@CowboysSI) August 26, 2026

Dak has always been a man of the people. And now, whoever received the No. 1 overall pick is obligated to take Prescott, right?

We'll have to wait and see if there is any update on the fantasy draft, but until then, we'll turn our focus back to The Star where the team will be holding its final open practice of the preseason on Wednesday night.

A look at the Cowboys' final preseason festivities before the attention turns to final roster cuts and the regular season can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Remaining Preseason/Training Camp Schedule

NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson interviews Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wed. Aug. 26 - Cowboys Night & Open Practice

• Tostitos Championship Plaza Opens to Fans (5:00 p.m. ET)

• Doors to Ford Center Open (5:30 p.m. ET) VISA Fast Pass *Gain entry to Training Camp up to 15 minutes early by presenting your Visa credit card

• Second Frisco Open Practice & Live Broadcast on TXA 21 (7:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET)

Friday, August 28 – PRESEASON GAME 3 vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: AT&T Stadium @ 8:00 pm ET

The Cowboys kick off the 2026 regular season campaign in primetime, with a Week 1 showdown against the NFC East rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff for the Sunday Night Football clash is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Dallas will look to avenge last season's season-ending loss to the Giants, which snapped a nine-game winning streak over the division foes.

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