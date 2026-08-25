2026 Sports Illustrated Invitational Experts Superflex Fantasy Draft

Sports Illustrated held its annual 12-team, Superflex experts league draft on Aug. 20 live at Circa Resort and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. The league has a full-point PPR, tight end-premium (extra 0.5 points per catch) format that also rewards players for kick and punt return yards (1 point for every 25 yards).

The participants of the league, in order of draft position, are Marcus Mosher from Locked on Fantasy Football, Jen Piacenti from Shark Bets, Bob Harris from FootballGuys, Howard Bender from Fantasy Alarm, myself, Craig Ellenport from Athlon Sports, Jamey Eisenberg from CBS Sports, Andy Beherns from The Deep Shot, Bill Enright from Draft Nation, radio personality Richard Christy, Lindsay Rhodes from Sumer Sports and actor James Roday Rodriguez.

To break down the draft, here’s every pick and my draft strategies. Where did I get “sniped?” Where did I need to audible? Read on to find out ...

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.1 Mosher Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.2 Piacenti Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.3 Harris Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.4 Bender Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders 1.5 Fabiano Josh Allen, QB, Bills 1.6 Ellenport Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals 1.7 Eisenberg Puka Nacua, WR, Rams 1.8 Behrens Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers 1.9 Enright CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 1.10 Christy Drake Maye, QB, Patriots 1.11 Rhodes Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 1.12 Rodriguez Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Strategy: Being a Superflex league, I was looking to draft two quarterbacks in the first three rounds. So when Allen fell to me with the fifth overall pick, I was more than thrilled—and a little shocked, to be honest. This is a trend I’ve seen among the experts this year, as the first round isn’t as heavy on quarterbacks (only four were picked). However, I’m happy to land Allen.

Notes: Jeanty going in the top four was a surprise—this draft occurred before his injury—and Burrow going ahead of Jackson and Maye was also notable. Lamb went pretty high as well, as the Cowboys wide receiver went ahead of Smith-Njigba, St. Brown and Jefferson.

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.13 Rodriguez Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals 2.14 Rhodes Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 2.15 Christy A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots 2.16 Enright Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders 2.17 Behrens Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 2.18 Eisenberg James Cook, RB, Bills 2.19 Ellenport Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings 2.20 Fabiano Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles 2.21 Bender Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 2.22 Harris Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers 2.23 Piacenti Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers 2.24 Mosher Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

Strategy: I could have gone with Chase Brown or London here, but I couldn’t pass on Hurts. That’s one hell of a quarterback duo along with Allen, who both have double-digit touchdown potential as runners. Truly, I was surprised Hurts lasted this long in a Superflex draft.

Notes: Just three quarterbacks were picked in this round, so six teams (half the teams in the league) don’t have a single field general after two rounds. Again, I’m seeing this more often in experts leagues. McBride was the first tight end picked, and Bowers went three spots later.

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.25 Mosher Drake London, WR, Falcons 3.26 Piacenti Colston Loveland, TE, Bears 3.27 Harris Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers 3.28 Bender Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders 3.29 Fabiano De'Von Achance, RB, Dolphins 3.30 Ellenport Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles 3.31 Eisenberg Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 3.32 Behrens Nico Collins, WR, Texans 3.33 Enright Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants 3.34 Christy Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs 3.35 Rhodes George Pickens, WR, Cowboys 3.36 Rodriguez Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

Strategy: With two quarterbacks already on the roster, it’s time for me to start grabbing backs and wide receivers. The best player on the board at these positions was Achane, who I was happy to land in the third round. While many believe he could be a bust playing in what projects to be a bad Dolphins offense, I still have a high grade on him among running backs. I’ll gladly take him where I got him.

Notes: Four quarterbacks came off the board in this round, and all four were the first drafted by their respective teams. Among the non-quarterbacks, London might have been the best value. We also saw the third tight end, Loveland, come off the board in this tight end-premium format.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.37 Rodriguez Bo Nix, QB, Broncos 4.38 Rhodes Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 4.39 Christy Chris Olave, WR, Saints 4.40 Enright Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs 4.41 Behrens Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers 4.42 Eisenberg DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles 4.43 Ellenport Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals 4.44 Fabiano Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers 4.45 Bender Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 4.46 Harris Tyler Warren, TE, Colts 4.47 Piacenti Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings 4.48 Mosher Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Strategy: Based on the draft's flow, I wanted to start targeting wide receivers. The best wideout on the board was McMillan, who I love as a potential breakout player this year. He finished as the WR16 in his rookie year, so a top-10 performance in his second season isn’t far-fetched.

Notes: Four more quarterbacks were picked in this round, led by Nix. He was the first player at the position selected by Rodriguez. Purdy, Murray and Mahomes also came off the board, so there are now three teams that have two quarterbacks, and every team has at least one.

Five Wide Receivers I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/GMHl4zkpMM — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 30, 2026

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.49 Mosher Javonte Williams, RB Cowboys 5.50 Piacenti Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens 5.51 Harris Breece Hall, RB, Jets 5.52 Bender Cam Ward, QB, Titans 5.53 Fabiano Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers 5.54 Ellenport Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos 5.55 Eisenberg Jared Goff, QB, Lions 5.56 Behrens Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams 5.57 Enright Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints 5.58 Christy Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers 5.59 Rhodes Jordan Love, QB, Packers 5.60 Rodriguez Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins

Strategy: I’m going with the best-available-player strategy over the next few rounds, and for me, that was Egbuka. I know there are some concerns about his toe injury, but reports suggest it isn’t a major issue. If you listen to the Locked On Fantasy Football podcast or have read my wide receiver breakouts article, then you know I love Egbuka to thrive this season.

Notes: This round saw the most quarterbacks (five) come off the board to this point. Going into Round 6, all but four teams have drafted a pair of signal-callers. You can also see that there are still plenty of valuable players available at running back, wide receiver and tight end.

Round 6

Round/Pick Team Player 6.61 Rodriguez Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 6.62 Rhodes Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals 6.63 Christy Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants 6.64 Enright Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 6.65 Behrens Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders 6.66 Eisenberg Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers 6.67 Ellenport Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers 6.68 Fabiano Luther Burden II, WR, Bears 6.69 Bender DJ Moore, WR, Bills 6.70 Harris Davante Adams, WR, Rams 6.71 Piacenti Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns 6.72 Mosher TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

Strategy: I was going to go with a running back or a wide receiver in this round and went with the latter, taking Burden over Judkins. As you can see, I practice what I preach … McMillan, Egbuka and Burden are my three favorite breakout wide receivers, and I drafted all of them. This trio could be dynamite, so I’m a happy camper.

Notes: Mayfield was the lone quarterback picked in the round, so three teams still need to take a second field general. Once again, there are plenty of good backs and wideouts on the board. Notably, just four tight ends have been taken despite the addition of half a point per reception.

Round 7

Round/Pick Team Player 7.73 Mosher Rome Odzune, WR, Bears 7.74 Piacenti Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers 7.75 Harris Daniel Jones, QB, Colts 7.76 Bender Carnell Tate, WR, Titans 7.77 Fabiano D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears 7.78 Ellenport Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns 7.79 Eisenberg David Montgomery, RB, Texans 7.80 Behrens Tyler Shough, QB, Saints 7.81 Enright Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars 7.82 Christy Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks 7.83 Rhodes Jameson Williams, WR, Lions 7.84 Rodriguez Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons

Strategy: I was absolutely taking a running back in this round, as I have a pair of signal-callers and three receivers to go along with Achane. The best back on the board at this point was Swift, so he was the selection. I realize there is a chance he’ll lose some work to Kyle Monangai, but I still think Swift will lead the Bears' backfield in touches. He’s a viable No. 2 runner.

Notes: Two of three teams that needed a second quarterback filled that spot, as Jones and Darnold were selected. Beherns took his third quarterback, Shough, one spot before Enright, who might have taken him as his second field general if he were available. Two more tight ends, Fannin and Pitts, were also drafted. However, seven teams still don’t have a tight end yet.

Round 8

Round/Pick Team Player 8.85 Rodriguez Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars 8.86 Rhodes Tony Pollard, RB, Titans 8.87 Christy Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers 8.88 Enright Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers 8.89 Behrens Christian Watson, WR, Packers 8.90 Eisenberg Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks 8.91 Ellenport Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers 8.92 Fabiano Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers 8.93 Bender Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots 8.94 Harris Bryce Young, QB, Panthers 8.95 Piacenti Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars 8.96 Mosher C.J Strousd, QB, Texans

Strategy: I felt great about my quarterbacks and wideouts, and the flow of the draft allowed me to wait another round on a tight end. As a result, I went with a third running back in Brooks. I was really hoping Price would fall to me, but he went two picks before me (sniped!). Brooks’ stock has soared this summer, but I know there’s a great likelihood he shares the workload with Chuba Hubbard in the Panthers' backfield. Still, I’ll take him as my first reserve fantasy runner.

Notes: Price and Brooks were two of six running backs off the board in the eighth round. Kraft was the seventh tight end picked and the second by Enright, who might use him as a flex due to the tight end-premium scoring system (though he still doesn’t have a second quarterback). Two other teams, Harris and Mosher, selected their third quarterbacks in Young and Stroud, respectively.

Round 9

Round/Pick Team Player 9.97 Mosher Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals 9.98 Piacenti Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers 9.99 Harris Alec Pierce, WR, Colts 9.100 Bender Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants 9.101 Fabiano Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions 9.102 Ellenport George Kittle, TE, 49ers 9.103 Eisenberg Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs 9.104 Behrens Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings 9.105 Enright Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals 9.106 Christy Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills 9.107 Rhodes Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys 9.108 Rodriguez Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

Strategy: It’s time to take a tight end, and I rolled the dice with LaPorta. I do have concerns about the veteran, as he suffered a hip injury that could keep him out of Week 1. He did look good before suffering the injury, however, as he was returning from November back surgery. Clearly I’ll need to get some tight end insurance in a future round.

Notes: There was a huge tight end run in this round, as Likely, LaPorta, Kittle, Kelce, Kincaid and Ferguson were all selected. Now all but two teams have their starting tight end, and three teams have two tight ends (which might be why those last two teams still lack at the position). This is the round where all teams now have at least two quarterbacks, as Enright took Brissett.

Round 10

Round/Pick Team Player 10.109 Rodriguez Geno Smith, QB, Jets 10.110 Rhodes Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals 10.111 Christy Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders 10.112 Enright Blake Corum, RB, Rams 10.113 Behrens Josh Downs, WR, Colts 10.114 Eisenberg Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles 10.115 Ellenport DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers 10.116 Fabiano Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens 10.117 Bender Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers 10.118 Harris Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers 10.119 Piacenti Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans 10.120 Mosher De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers

Strategy: I was either going with a fourth running back or a second tight end in this round. Based on the draft flow, I ended up going with Andrews. He’ll be my LaPorta insurance, and I could also use him as a flex when needed. With Likely now in New York and the Ravens lacking experienced pass catchers, I think Andrews is a decent draft bargain at this point.

Notes: This round saw two more quarterbacks, Geno Smith and Fernando Mendoza, come off the board. They’re both the third options for Rodriguez and Christy, respectively. It was also notable that Mosher took De'Zhaun Stribling as his fourth wide receiver. The Niners rookie has been generating a ton of buzz, and going this high in a Superflex league is certainly proof of that.

Five Tight Ends I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@sinow pic.twitter.com/qfZb25grdU — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 31, 2026

Round 11

Round/Pick Team Player 11.121 Mosher KC Concepcion, WR, Browns 11.122 Piacenti Tyler Allgeier, RB, Cardinals 11.123 Harris Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints 11.124 Bender Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns 11.125 Fabiano Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers 11.126 Ellenport Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings 11.127 Eisenberg Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders 11.128 Behrens Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders 11.129 Enright RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos 11.130 Christy Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles 11.131 Rhodes J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos 11.132 Rodriguez Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

Strategy: I have ignored my No. 3 quarterback spot long enough, so I went with Rodgers to fill that role. The old man was a top-20 fantasy signal-caller last season, and now he’ll be back in the offense of coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers also has far better weapons than he did a year ago, as the Steelers added Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard.

Round 12

Round/Pick Team Player 12.133 Rodriguez Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos 12.134 Rhodes Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders 12.135 Christy Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers 12.136 Enright Kirk Cousins, QB, Raiders 12.137 Behrens Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars 12.138 Eisenberg Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears 12.139 Ellenport Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans 12.140 Fabiano Rachaad White, RB, Commanders 12.141 Bender Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers 12.142 Harris Romeo Doubs, WR, Patriots 12.143 Piacenti Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Falcons 12.144 Mosher Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

Strategy: I was focused on getting a fourth running back in this round, so I took the best player at the position on the board. That was White, who could become a useful flex option when the matchup is favorable or during the bye weeks. He was the sixth back off the board in the first eight picks of this round, including Jonah Coleman (who was the player I wanted the most in the round).

Five Running Backs I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/wWam0l4Jgi — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 29, 2026

Round 13

Round/Pick Team Player 13.145 Mosher Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints 13.146 Piacenti Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans 13.147 Harris Jayden Reed, WR, Packers 13.148 Bender Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens 13.149 Fabiano Matthew Golden, WR, Packers 13.150 Ellenport Texans defense 13.151 Eisenberg Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers 13.152 Behrens Rams defense 13.153 Enright Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars 13.154 Christy Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs 13.155 Rhodes Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots 13.156 Rodriguez Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins

Strategy: At this point, I’m looking at the best player available in each of the final six rounds. Golden was that player for me in this stanza. A popular sleeper, he’ll serve as my No. 4 fantasy receiver behind McMillian, Egbuka and Burden. He’s also the first wideout I’ve picked since Round 6, as I needed to fill other positions. Overall, I’m pretty satisfied with this wideout room.

Round 14

Round/Pick Team Player 14.157 Rodriguez Braelon Allen, RB, Jets 14.158 Rhodes Denzel Boston, WR, Browns 14.159 Christy Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants 14.160 Enright Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers 14.161 Behrens Greg Dulcich, TE, Dolphins 14.162 Eisenberg MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers 14.163 Ellenport Oronde Gadsden, TE, Chargers 14.164 Fabiano Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys 14.165 Bender Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders 14.166 Harris Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams 14.167 Piacenti Woody Marks, RB, Texans 14.168 Mosher Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

Strategy: Again, I practice what I preach … thus, the selection of Aubrey. Based on points, he is by far the best player on the board. While kickers get a bad rap, I truly think Aubrey gives you an advantage over almost every other team in your fantasy league at the position.

Round 15

Round/Pick Team Player 15.169 Mosher Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks 15.170 Piacenti Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders 15.171 Harris Seahawks defense 15.172 Bender Jailon Nalor, WR, Raiders 15.173 Fabiano Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers 15.174 Ellenport Tank Dell, WR, Texans 15.175 Eisenberg Keenan Allen, WR, Colts 15.176 Behrens Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos 15.177 Enright Broncos defense 15.178 Christy Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars 15.179 Rhodes Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Falcons 15.180 Rodriguez Jaguars defense

Strategy: I was hoping to get a fifth running back in this round, and I was happy to see Mitchell still on the board. While durability has been an issue in his short NFL career, anyone who knows anything about the smallish runner knows just how dynamic he can be on the field. Also, playing in the offense of new coordinator Mike McDaniel could lead to good statistical numbers in 2026.

Round 16

Round/Pick Team Player 16.181 Rodriguez Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers 16.182 Rhodes Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets 16.183 Christy Cyrus Allen, WR, Chiefs 16.184 Enright Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans 16.185 Behrens Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers 16.186 Eisenberg Ray Davis, RB, Bills 16.187 Ellenport Cam Little, K, Jaguars 16.188 Fabiano Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets 16.189 Bender Ravens defense 16.190 Harris Jason Myers, K, Seahawks 16.191 Piacenti Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers 16.192 Mosher Chris Boswell, K, Steelers

Strategy: I almost went with a defense here, but I decided to grab a third tight end instead. That tight end is Sadiq, who was the top player picked at his position in the 2026 NFL draft. He has been dealing with a setback in his return from hernia surgery, so I’m not expecting much early on in his rookie campaign. However, I’m fine with rostering Sadiq to see if he brings any value down the road.

Round 17

Round/Pick Team Player 17.193 Mosher Steelers defense 17.194 Piacenti Eagles defense 17.195 Harris Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles 17.196 Bender Wil Lutz, K, Broncos 17.197 Fabiano Chargers defense 17.198 Ellenport Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints 17.199 Eisenberg Patriots defense 17.200 Behrens Will Reichard, K, Vikings 17.201 Enright Isiah Pacheco, RB, Lions 17.202 Christy Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs 17.203 Rhodes Harrison Mevis, K, Rams 17.204 Rodriguez Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans

Strategy: Now was the time to draft a defense, and I went with the Chargers. I don’t know that this unit will be a week-in-and-week-out starter, but I do know they have one of the best Week 1 matchups, with a home game against the Cardinals. Arizona will be starting Brissett, a journeyman quarterback, and there’s a chance Jeremiyah Love could miss the game with a bum ankle.

Round 18

Round/Pick Team Player 18.205 Rodriguez Nicholas Singleton, RB, Titans 18.206 Rhodes Malik Washington, WR, Dolphins 18.207 Christy Lions defense 18.208 Enright Kaytron Allen, RB, Commanders 18.209 Behrens Barion Brown, WR, Saints 18.210 Eisenberg Eddy Piniero, K, 49ers 18.211 Ellenport Jauan Jennings, WR, Vikings 18.212 Fabiano Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks 18.213 Bender Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns 18.214 Harris Adonai Mitchell, WR, Colts 18.215 Piacenti Jake Bates, K, Lions 18.216 Mosher T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

Strategy: My final selection in the draft, Shaheed will serve as this fantasy team’s No. 5 wide receiver. The Seahawks' wideout depth chart behind Smith-Njigba isn’t what I would call impressive, so Shaheed could become a nice little dart throw in this league.