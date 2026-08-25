2026 Sports Illustrated Invitational Experts Superflex Fantasy Draft
Ranks: Top 200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | Mock Draft | Superflex
Sports Illustrated held its annual 12-team, Superflex experts league draft on Aug. 20 live at Circa Resort and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. The league has a full-point PPR, tight end-premium (extra 0.5 points per catch) format that also rewards players for kick and punt return yards (1 point for every 25 yards).
The participants of the league, in order of draft position, are Marcus Mosher from Locked on Fantasy Football, Jen Piacenti from Shark Bets, Bob Harris from FootballGuys, Howard Bender from Fantasy Alarm, myself, Craig Ellenport from Athlon Sports, Jamey Eisenberg from CBS Sports, Andy Beherns from The Deep Shot, Bill Enright from Draft Nation, radio personality Richard Christy, Lindsay Rhodes from Sumer Sports and actor James Roday Rodriguez.
To break down the draft, here’s every pick and my draft strategies. Where did I get “sniped?” Where did I need to audible? Read on to find out ...
Round 1
Round/Pick
Team
Player
1.1
Mosher
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.2
Piacenti
Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.3
Harris
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.4
Bender
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
1.5
Fabiano
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
1.6
Ellenport
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
1.7
Eisenberg
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
1.8
Behrens
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
1.9
Enright
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.10
Christy
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
1.11
Rhodes
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
1.12
Rodriguez
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
Strategy: Being a Superflex league, I was looking to draft two quarterbacks in the first three rounds. So when Allen fell to me with the fifth overall pick, I was more than thrilled—and a little shocked, to be honest. This is a trend I’ve seen among the experts this year, as the first round isn’t as heavy on quarterbacks (only four were picked). However, I’m happy to land Allen.
Notes: Jeanty going in the top four was a surprise—this draft occurred before his injury—and Burrow going ahead of Jackson and Maye was also notable. Lamb went pretty high as well, as the Cowboys wide receiver went ahead of Smith-Njigba, St. Brown and Jefferson.
Round 2
Round/Pick
Team
Player
2.13
Rodriguez
Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
2.14
Rhodes
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
2.15
Christy
A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots
2.16
Enright
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
2.17
Behrens
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.18
Eisenberg
James Cook, RB, Bills
2.19
Ellenport
Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
2.20
Fabiano
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
2.21
Bender
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
2.22
Harris
Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
2.23
Piacenti
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
2.24
Mosher
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
Strategy: I could have gone with Chase Brown or London here, but I couldn’t pass on Hurts. That’s one hell of a quarterback duo along with Allen, who both have double-digit touchdown potential as runners. Truly, I was surprised Hurts lasted this long in a Superflex draft.
Notes: Just three quarterbacks were picked in this round, so six teams (half the teams in the league) don’t have a single field general after two rounds. Again, I’m seeing this more often in experts leagues. McBride was the first tight end picked, and Bowers went three spots later.
Round 3
Round/Pick
Team
Player
3.25
Mosher
Drake London, WR, Falcons
3.26
Piacenti
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
3.27
Harris
Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
3.28
Bender
Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
3.29
Fabiano
De'Von Achance, RB, Dolphins
3.30
Ellenport
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
3.31
Eisenberg
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
3.32
Behrens
Nico Collins, WR, Texans
3.33
Enright
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
3.34
Christy
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs
3.35
Rhodes
George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
3.36
Rodriguez
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
Strategy: With two quarterbacks already on the roster, it’s time for me to start grabbing backs and wide receivers. The best player on the board at these positions was Achane, who I was happy to land in the third round. While many believe he could be a bust playing in what projects to be a bad Dolphins offense, I still have a high grade on him among running backs. I’ll gladly take him where I got him.
Notes: Four quarterbacks came off the board in this round, and all four were the first drafted by their respective teams. Among the non-quarterbacks, London might have been the best value. We also saw the third tight end, Loveland, come off the board in this tight end-premium format.
Round 4
Round/Pick
Team
Player
4.37
Rodriguez
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
4.38
Rhodes
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
4.39
Christy
Chris Olave, WR, Saints
4.40
Enright
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
4.41
Behrens
Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
4.42
Eisenberg
DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
4.43
Ellenport
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals
4.44
Fabiano
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
4.45
Bender
Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
4.46
Harris
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
4.47
Piacenti
Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings
4.48
Mosher
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
Strategy: Based on the draft's flow, I wanted to start targeting wide receivers. The best wideout on the board was McMillan, who I love as a potential breakout player this year. He finished as the WR16 in his rookie year, so a top-10 performance in his second season isn’t far-fetched.
Notes: Four more quarterbacks were picked in this round, led by Nix. He was the first player at the position selected by Rodriguez. Purdy, Murray and Mahomes also came off the board, so there are now three teams that have two quarterbacks, and every team has at least one.
Round 5
Round/Pick
Team
Player
5.49
Mosher
Javonte Williams, RB Cowboys
5.50
Piacenti
Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
5.51
Harris
Breece Hall, RB, Jets
5.52
Bender
Cam Ward, QB, Titans
5.53
Fabiano
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
5.54
Ellenport
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos
5.55
Eisenberg
Jared Goff, QB, Lions
5.56
Behrens
Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
5.57
Enright
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints
5.58
Christy
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
5.59
Rhodes
Jordan Love, QB, Packers
5.60
Rodriguez
Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins
Strategy: I’m going with the best-available-player strategy over the next few rounds, and for me, that was Egbuka. I know there are some concerns about his toe injury, but reports suggest it isn’t a major issue. If you listen to the Locked On Fantasy Football podcast or have read my wide receiver breakouts article, then you know I love Egbuka to thrive this season.
Notes: This round saw the most quarterbacks (five) come off the board to this point. Going into Round 6, all but four teams have drafted a pair of signal-callers. You can also see that there are still plenty of valuable players available at running back, wide receiver and tight end.
Round 6
Round/Pick
Team
Player
6.61
Rodriguez
Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
6.62
Rhodes
Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
6.63
Christy
Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
6.64
Enright
Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
6.65
Behrens
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
6.66
Eisenberg
Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
6.67
Ellenport
Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers
6.68
Fabiano
Luther Burden II, WR, Bears
6.69
Bender
DJ Moore, WR, Bills
6.70
Harris
Davante Adams, WR, Rams
6.71
Piacenti
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
6.72
Mosher
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
Strategy: I was going to go with a running back or a wide receiver in this round and went with the latter, taking Burden over Judkins. As you can see, I practice what I preach … McMillan, Egbuka and Burden are my three favorite breakout wide receivers, and I drafted all of them. This trio could be dynamite, so I’m a happy camper.
Notes: Mayfield was the lone quarterback picked in the round, so three teams still need to take a second field general. Once again, there are plenty of good backs and wideouts on the board. Notably, just four tight ends have been taken despite the addition of half a point per reception.
Round 7
Round/Pick
Team
Player
7.73
Mosher
Rome Odzune, WR, Bears
7.74
Piacenti
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
7.75
Harris
Daniel Jones, QB, Colts
7.76
Bender
Carnell Tate, WR, Titans
7.77
Fabiano
D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
7.78
Ellenport
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns
7.79
Eisenberg
David Montgomery, RB, Texans
7.80
Behrens
Tyler Shough, QB, Saints
7.81
Enright
Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars
7.82
Christy
Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks
7.83
Rhodes
Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
7.84
Rodriguez
Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons
Strategy: I was absolutely taking a running back in this round, as I have a pair of signal-callers and three receivers to go along with Achane. The best back on the board at this point was Swift, so he was the selection. I realize there is a chance he’ll lose some work to Kyle Monangai, but I still think Swift will lead the Bears' backfield in touches. He’s a viable No. 2 runner.
Notes: Two of three teams that needed a second quarterback filled that spot, as Jones and Darnold were selected. Beherns took his third quarterback, Shough, one spot before Enright, who might have taken him as his second field general if he were available. Two more tight ends, Fannin and Pitts, were also drafted. However, seven teams still don’t have a tight end yet.
Round 8
Round/Pick
Team
Player
8.85
Rodriguez
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars
8.86
Rhodes
Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
8.87
Christy
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
8.88
Enright
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
8.89
Behrens
Christian Watson, WR, Packers
8.90
Eisenberg
Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks
8.91
Ellenport
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers
8.92
Fabiano
Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers
8.93
Bender
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
8.94
Harris
Bryce Young, QB, Panthers
8.95
Piacenti
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
8.96
Mosher
C.J Strousd, QB, Texans
Strategy: I felt great about my quarterbacks and wideouts, and the flow of the draft allowed me to wait another round on a tight end. As a result, I went with a third running back in Brooks. I was really hoping Price would fall to me, but he went two picks before me (sniped!). Brooks’ stock has soared this summer, but I know there’s a great likelihood he shares the workload with Chuba Hubbard in the Panthers' backfield. Still, I’ll take him as my first reserve fantasy runner.
Notes: Price and Brooks were two of six running backs off the board in the eighth round. Kraft was the seventh tight end picked and the second by Enright, who might use him as a flex due to the tight end-premium scoring system (though he still doesn’t have a second quarterback). Two other teams, Harris and Mosher, selected their third quarterbacks in Young and Stroud, respectively.
Round 9
Round/Pick
Team
Player
9.97
Mosher
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
9.98
Piacenti
Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers
9.99
Harris
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts
9.100
Bender
Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants
9.101
Fabiano
Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
9.102
Ellenport
George Kittle, TE, 49ers
9.103
Eisenberg
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
9.104
Behrens
Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
9.105
Enright
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals
9.106
Christy
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
9.107
Rhodes
Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
9.108
Rodriguez
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
Strategy: It’s time to take a tight end, and I rolled the dice with LaPorta. I do have concerns about the veteran, as he suffered a hip injury that could keep him out of Week 1. He did look good before suffering the injury, however, as he was returning from November back surgery. Clearly I’ll need to get some tight end insurance in a future round.
Notes: There was a huge tight end run in this round, as Likely, LaPorta, Kittle, Kelce, Kincaid and Ferguson were all selected. Now all but two teams have their starting tight end, and three teams have two tight ends (which might be why those last two teams still lack at the position). This is the round where all teams now have at least two quarterbacks, as Enright took Brissett.
Round 10
Round/Pick
Team
Player
10.109
Rodriguez
Geno Smith, QB, Jets
10.110
Rhodes
Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals
10.111
Christy
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders
10.112
Enright
Blake Corum, RB, Rams
10.113
Behrens
Josh Downs, WR, Colts
10.114
Eisenberg
Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
10.115
Ellenport
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
10.116
Fabiano
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
10.117
Bender
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
10.118
Harris
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers
10.119
Piacenti
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans
10.120
Mosher
De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers
Strategy: I was either going with a fourth running back or a second tight end in this round. Based on the draft flow, I ended up going with Andrews. He’ll be my LaPorta insurance, and I could also use him as a flex when needed. With Likely now in New York and the Ravens lacking experienced pass catchers, I think Andrews is a decent draft bargain at this point.
Notes: This round saw two more quarterbacks, Geno Smith and Fernando Mendoza, come off the board. They’re both the third options for Rodriguez and Christy, respectively. It was also notable that Mosher took De'Zhaun Stribling as his fourth wide receiver. The Niners rookie has been generating a ton of buzz, and going this high in a Superflex league is certainly proof of that.
Round 11
Round/Pick
Team
Player
11.121
Mosher
KC Concepcion, WR, Browns
11.122
Piacenti
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Cardinals
11.123
Harris
Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints
11.124
Bender
Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns
11.125
Fabiano
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers
11.126
Ellenport
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings
11.127
Eisenberg
Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders
11.128
Behrens
Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders
11.129
Enright
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
11.130
Christy
Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles
11.131
Rhodes
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
11.132
Rodriguez
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
Strategy: I have ignored my No. 3 quarterback spot long enough, so I went with Rodgers to fill that role. The old man was a top-20 fantasy signal-caller last season, and now he’ll be back in the offense of coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers also has far better weapons than he did a year ago, as the Steelers added Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard.
Round 12
Round/Pick
Team
Player
12.133
Rodriguez
Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos
12.134
Rhodes
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders
12.135
Christy
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers
12.136
Enright
Kirk Cousins, QB, Raiders
12.137
Behrens
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars
12.138
Eisenberg
Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears
12.139
Ellenport
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans
12.140
Fabiano
Rachaad White, RB, Commanders
12.141
Bender
Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers
12.142
Harris
Romeo Doubs, WR, Patriots
12.143
Piacenti
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Falcons
12.144
Mosher
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
Strategy: I was focused on getting a fourth running back in this round, so I took the best player at the position on the board. That was White, who could become a useful flex option when the matchup is favorable or during the bye weeks. He was the sixth back off the board in the first eight picks of this round, including Jonah Coleman (who was the player I wanted the most in the round).
Round 13
Round/Pick
Team
Player
13.145
Mosher
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints
13.146
Piacenti
Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans
13.147
Harris
Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
13.148
Bender
Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens
13.149
Fabiano
Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
13.150
Ellenport
Texans defense
13.151
Eisenberg
Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers
13.152
Behrens
Rams defense
13.153
Enright
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars
13.154
Christy
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
13.155
Rhodes
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
13.156
Rodriguez
Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins
Strategy: At this point, I’m looking at the best player available in each of the final six rounds. Golden was that player for me in this stanza. A popular sleeper, he’ll serve as my No. 4 fantasy receiver behind McMillian, Egbuka and Burden. He’s also the first wideout I’ve picked since Round 6, as I needed to fill other positions. Overall, I’m pretty satisfied with this wideout room.
Round 14
Round/Pick
Team
Player
14.157
Rodriguez
Braelon Allen, RB, Jets
14.158
Rhodes
Denzel Boston, WR, Browns
14.159
Christy
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
14.160
Enright
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers
14.161
Behrens
Greg Dulcich, TE, Dolphins
14.162
Eisenberg
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers
14.163
Ellenport
Oronde Gadsden, TE, Chargers
14.164
Fabiano
Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys
14.165
Bender
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders
14.166
Harris
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams
14.167
Piacenti
Woody Marks, RB, Texans
14.168
Mosher
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers
Strategy: Again, I practice what I preach … thus, the selection of Aubrey. Based on points, he is by far the best player on the board. While kickers get a bad rap, I truly think Aubrey gives you an advantage over almost every other team in your fantasy league at the position.
Round 15
Round/Pick
Team
Player
15.169
Mosher
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
15.170
Piacenti
Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders
15.171
Harris
Seahawks defense
15.172
Bender
Jailon Nalor, WR, Raiders
15.173
Fabiano
Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers
15.174
Ellenport
Tank Dell, WR, Texans
15.175
Eisenberg
Keenan Allen, WR, Colts
15.176
Behrens
Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos
15.177
Enright
Broncos defense
15.178
Christy
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars
15.179
Rhodes
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Falcons
15.180
Rodriguez
Jaguars defense
Strategy: I was hoping to get a fifth running back in this round, and I was happy to see Mitchell still on the board. While durability has been an issue in his short NFL career, anyone who knows anything about the smallish runner knows just how dynamic he can be on the field. Also, playing in the offense of new coordinator Mike McDaniel could lead to good statistical numbers in 2026.
Round 16
Round/Pick
Team
Player
16.181
Rodriguez
Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers
16.182
Rhodes
Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets
16.183
Christy
Cyrus Allen, WR, Chiefs
16.184
Enright
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans
16.185
Behrens
Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers
16.186
Eisenberg
Ray Davis, RB, Bills
16.187
Ellenport
Cam Little, K, Jaguars
16.188
Fabiano
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets
16.189
Bender
Ravens defense
16.190
Harris
Jason Myers, K, Seahawks
16.191
Piacenti
Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers
16.192
Mosher
Chris Boswell, K, Steelers
Strategy: I almost went with a defense here, but I decided to grab a third tight end instead. That tight end is Sadiq, who was the top player picked at his position in the 2026 NFL draft. He has been dealing with a setback in his return from hernia surgery, so I’m not expecting much early on in his rookie campaign. However, I’m fine with rostering Sadiq to see if he brings any value down the road.
Round 17
Round/Pick
Team
Player
17.193
Mosher
Steelers defense
17.194
Piacenti
Eagles defense
17.195
Harris
Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles
17.196
Bender
Wil Lutz, K, Broncos
17.197
Fabiano
Chargers defense
17.198
Ellenport
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
17.199
Eisenberg
Patriots defense
17.200
Behrens
Will Reichard, K, Vikings
17.201
Enright
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Lions
17.202
Christy
Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs
17.203
Rhodes
Harrison Mevis, K, Rams
17.204
Rodriguez
Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans
Strategy: Now was the time to draft a defense, and I went with the Chargers. I don’t know that this unit will be a week-in-and-week-out starter, but I do know they have one of the best Week 1 matchups, with a home game against the Cardinals. Arizona will be starting Brissett, a journeyman quarterback, and there’s a chance Jeremiyah Love could miss the game with a bum ankle.
Round 18
Round/Pick
Team
Player
18.205
Rodriguez
Nicholas Singleton, RB, Titans
18.206
Rhodes
Malik Washington, WR, Dolphins
18.207
Christy
Lions defense
18.208
Enright
Kaytron Allen, RB, Commanders
18.209
Behrens
Barion Brown, WR, Saints
18.210
Eisenberg
Eddy Piniero, K, 49ers
18.211
Ellenport
Jauan Jennings, WR, Vikings
18.212
Fabiano
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks
18.213
Bender
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns
18.214
Harris
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Colts
18.215
Piacenti
Jake Bates, K, Lions
18.216
Mosher
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings
Strategy: My final selection in the draft, Shaheed will serve as this fantasy team’s No. 5 wide receiver. The Seahawks' wideout depth chart behind Smith-Njigba isn’t what I would call impressive, so Shaheed could become a nice little dart throw in this league.
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.