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2026 Sports Illustrated Invitational Experts Superflex Fantasy Draft

Picking out of the No. 5 draft slot, Fabs took Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first round in this QB-favorable format.
Michael Fabiano|
Our own Michael Fabiano took Josh Allen in the first round of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Experts League (Superflex) Draft.
Our own Michael Fabiano took Josh Allen in the first round of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Experts League (Superflex) Draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranks: Top 200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | Mock Draft | Superflex

Sports Illustrated held its annual 12-team, Superflex experts league draft on Aug. 20 live at Circa Resort and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. The league has a full-point PPR, tight end-premium (extra 0.5 points per catch) format that also rewards players for kick and punt return yards (1 point for every 25 yards).

The participants of the league, in order of draft position, are Marcus Mosher from Locked on Fantasy Football, Jen Piacenti from Shark Bets, Bob Harris from FootballGuys, Howard Bender from Fantasy Alarm, myself, Craig Ellenport from Athlon Sports, Jamey Eisenberg from CBS Sports, Andy Beherns from The Deep Shot, Bill Enright from Draft Nation, radio personality Richard Christy, Lindsay Rhodes from Sumer Sports and actor James Roday Rodriguez. 

To break down the draft, here’s every pick and my draft strategies. Where did I get “sniped?” Where did I need to audible? Read on to find out ...

Round 1

Round/Pick

Team

Player

1.1

Mosher

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

1.2

Piacenti

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

1.3

Harris

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

1.4

Bender

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

1.5

Fabiano

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

1.6

Ellenport

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

1.7

Eisenberg

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

1.8

Behrens

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

1.9

Enright

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

1.10

Christy

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

1.11

Rhodes

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

1.12

Rodriguez

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Strategy: Being a Superflex league, I was looking to draft two quarterbacks in the first three rounds. So when Allen fell to me with the fifth overall pick, I was more than thrilled—and a little shocked, to be honest. This is a trend I’ve seen among the experts this year, as the first round isn’t as heavy on quarterbacks (only four were picked). However, I’m happy to land Allen.

Notes: Jeanty going in the top four was a surprise—this draft occurred before his injury—and Burrow going ahead of Jackson and Maye was also notable. Lamb went pretty high as well, as the Cowboys wide receiver went ahead of Smith-Njigba, St. Brown and Jefferson.

Round 2

Round/Pick

Team

Player

2.13

Rodriguez

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

2.14

Rhodes

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

2.15

Christy

A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots

2.16

Enright

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

2.17

Behrens

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

2.18

Eisenberg

James Cook, RB, Bills

2.19

Ellenport

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2.20

Fabiano

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

2.21

Bender

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

2.22

Harris

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

2.23

Piacenti

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

2.24

Mosher

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

Strategy: I could have gone with Chase Brown or London here, but I couldn’t pass on Hurts. That’s one hell of a quarterback duo along with Allen, who both have double-digit touchdown potential as runners. Truly, I was surprised Hurts lasted this long in a Superflex draft. 

Notes: Just three quarterbacks were picked in this round, so six teams (half the teams in the league) don’t have a single field general after two rounds. Again, I’m seeing this more often in experts leagues. McBride was the first tight end picked, and Bowers went three spots later. 

Round 3

Round/Pick

Team

Player

3.25

Mosher

Drake London, WR, Falcons

3.26

Piacenti

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

3.27

Harris

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

3.28

Bender

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

3.29

Fabiano

De'Von Achance, RB, Dolphins

3.30

Ellenport

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

3.31

Eisenberg

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

3.32

Behrens

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

3.33

Enright

Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

3.34

Christy

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs

3.35

Rhodes

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

3.36

Rodriguez

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

Strategy: With two quarterbacks already on the roster, it’s time for me to start grabbing backs and wide receivers. The best player on the board at these positions was Achane, who I was happy to land in the third round. While many believe he could be a bust playing in what projects to be a bad Dolphins offense, I still have a high grade on him among running backs. I’ll gladly take him where I got him.

Notes: Four quarterbacks came off the board in this round, and all four were the first drafted by their respective teams. Among the non-quarterbacks, London might have been the best value. We also saw the third tight end, Loveland, come off the board in this tight end-premium format. 

Round 4

Round/Pick

Team

Player

4.37

Rodriguez

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

4.38

Rhodes

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

4.39

Christy

Chris Olave, WR, Saints

4.40

Enright

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

4.41

Behrens

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

4.42

Eisenberg

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

4.43

Ellenport

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

4.44

Fabiano

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

4.45

Bender

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

4.46

Harris

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

4.47

Piacenti

Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings

4.48

Mosher

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Strategy: Based on the draft's flow, I wanted to start targeting wide receivers. The best wideout on the board was McMillan, who I love as a potential breakout player this year. He finished as the WR16 in his rookie year, so a top-10 performance in his second season isn’t far-fetched.

Notes: Four more quarterbacks were picked in this round, led by Nix. He was the first player at the position selected by Rodriguez. Purdy, Murray and Mahomes also came off the board, so there are now three teams that have two quarterbacks, and every team has at least one. 

Round 5

Round/Pick

Team

Player

5.49

Mosher

Javonte Williams, RB Cowboys

5.50

Piacenti

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

5.51

Harris

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

5.52

Bender

Cam Ward, QB, Titans

5.53

Fabiano

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

5.54

Ellenport

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos

5.55

Eisenberg

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

5.56

Behrens

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

5.57

Enright

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints

5.58

Christy

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

5.59

Rhodes

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

5.60

Rodriguez

Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins

Strategy: I’m going with the best-available-player strategy over the next few rounds, and for me, that was Egbuka. I know there are some concerns about his toe injury, but reports suggest it isn’t a major issue. If you listen to the Locked On Fantasy Football podcast or have read my wide receiver breakouts article, then you know I love Egbuka to thrive this season.  

Notes: This round saw the most quarterbacks (five) come off the board to this point. Going into Round 6, all but four teams have drafted a pair of signal-callers. You can also see that there are still plenty of valuable players available at running back, wide receiver and tight end. 

Round 6

Round/Pick

Team

Player

6.61

Rodriguez

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

6.62

Rhodes

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

6.63

Christy

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

6.64

Enright

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

6.65

Behrens

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

6.66

Eisenberg

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

6.67

Ellenport

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

6.68

Fabiano

Luther Burden II, WR, Bears

6.69

Bender

DJ Moore, WR, Bills

6.70

Harris

Davante Adams, WR, Rams

6.71

Piacenti

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

6.72

Mosher

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

Strategy: I was going to go with a running back or a wide receiver in this round and went with the latter, taking Burden over Judkins. As you can see, I practice what I preach … McMillan, Egbuka and Burden are my three favorite breakout wide receivers, and I drafted all of them. This trio could be dynamite, so I’m a happy camper. 

Notes: Mayfield was the lone quarterback picked in the round, so three teams still need to take a second field general. Once again, there are plenty of good backs and wideouts on the board. Notably, just four tight ends have been taken despite the addition of half a point per reception.

Round 7

Round/Pick

Team

Player

7.73

Mosher

Rome Odzune, WR, Bears

7.74

Piacenti

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

7.75

Harris

Daniel Jones, QB, Colts

7.76

Bender

Carnell Tate, WR, Titans

7.77

Fabiano

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

7.78

Ellenport

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

7.79

Eisenberg

David Montgomery, RB, Texans

7.80

Behrens

Tyler Shough, QB, Saints

7.81

Enright

Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars

7.82

Christy

Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks

7.83

Rhodes

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

7.84

Rodriguez

Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons

Strategy: I was absolutely taking a running back in this round, as I have a pair of signal-callers and three receivers to go along with Achane. The best back on the board at this point was Swift, so he was the selection. I realize there is a chance he’ll lose some work to Kyle Monangai, but I still think Swift will lead the Bears' backfield in touches. He’s a viable No. 2 runner.

Notes: Two of three teams that needed a second quarterback filled that spot, as Jones and Darnold were selected. Beherns took his third quarterback, Shough, one spot before Enright, who might have taken him as his second field general if he were available. Two more tight ends, Fannin and Pitts, were also drafted. However, seven teams still don’t have a tight end yet.

Round 8

Round/Pick

Team

Player

8.85

Rodriguez

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

8.86

Rhodes

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

8.87

Christy

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

8.88

Enright

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

8.89

Behrens

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

8.90

Eisenberg

Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks

8.91

Ellenport

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers

8.92

Fabiano

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers

8.93

Bender

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

8.94

Harris

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

8.95

Piacenti

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

8.96

Mosher

C.J Strousd, QB, Texans

Strategy: I felt great about my quarterbacks and wideouts, and the flow of the draft allowed me to wait another round on a tight end. As a result, I went with a third running back in Brooks. I was really hoping Price would fall to me, but he went two picks before me (sniped!). Brooks’ stock has soared this summer, but I know there’s a great likelihood he shares the workload with Chuba Hubbard in the Panthers' backfield. Still, I’ll take him as my first reserve fantasy runner.

Notes: Price and Brooks were two of six running backs off the board in the eighth round. Kraft was the seventh tight end picked and the second by Enright, who might use him as a flex due to the tight end-premium scoring system (though he still doesn’t have a second quarterback). Two other teams, Harris and Mosher, selected their third quarterbacks in Young and Stroud, respectively.

Round 9

Round/Pick

Team

Player

9.97

Mosher

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

9.98

Piacenti

Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers

9.99

Harris

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

9.100

Bender

Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants

9.101

Fabiano

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

9.102

Ellenport

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

9.103

Eisenberg

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

9.104

Behrens

Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

9.105

Enright

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals

9.106

Christy

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

9.107

Rhodes

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

9.108

Rodriguez

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

Strategy: It’s time to take a tight end, and I rolled the dice with LaPorta. I do have concerns about the veteran, as he suffered a hip injury that could keep him out of Week 1. He did look good before suffering the injury, however, as he was returning from November back surgery. Clearly I’ll need to get some tight end insurance in a future round. 

Notes: There was a huge tight end run in this round, as Likely, LaPorta, Kittle, Kelce, Kincaid and Ferguson were all selected. Now all but two teams have their starting tight end, and three teams have two tight ends (which might be why those last two teams still lack at the position). This is the round where all teams now have at least two quarterbacks, as Enright took Brissett.

Round 10

Round/Pick

Team

Player

10.109

Rodriguez

Geno Smith, QB, Jets

10.110

Rhodes

Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals

10.111

Christy

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders

10.112

Enright

Blake Corum, RB, Rams

10.113

Behrens

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

10.114

Eisenberg

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

10.115

Ellenport

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

10.116

Fabiano

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

10.117

Bender

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

10.118

Harris

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers

10.119

Piacenti

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans

10.120

Mosher

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers

Strategy: I was either going with a fourth running back or a second tight end in this round. Based on the draft flow, I ended up going with Andrews. He’ll be my LaPorta insurance, and I could also use him as a flex when needed. With Likely now in New York and the Ravens lacking experienced pass catchers, I think Andrews is a decent draft bargain at this point.

Notes: This round saw two more quarterbacks, Geno Smith and Fernando Mendoza, come off the board. They’re both the third options for Rodriguez and Christy, respectively. It was also notable that Mosher took De'Zhaun Stribling as his fourth wide receiver. The Niners rookie has been generating a ton of buzz, and going this high in a Superflex league is certainly proof of that.

Round 11

Round/Pick

Team

Player

11.121

Mosher

KC Concepcion, WR, Browns

11.122

Piacenti

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Cardinals

11.123

Harris

Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints

11.124

Bender

Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns

11.125

Fabiano

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers

11.126

Ellenport

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings

11.127

Eisenberg

Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders

11.128

Behrens

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders

11.129

Enright

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

11.130

Christy

Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles

11.131

Rhodes

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

11.132

Rodriguez

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

Strategy: I have ignored my No. 3 quarterback spot long enough, so I went with Rodgers to fill that role. The old man was a top-20 fantasy signal-caller last season, and now he’ll be back in the offense of coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers also has far better weapons than he did a year ago, as the Steelers added Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard. 

Round 12

Round/Pick

Team

Player

12.133

Rodriguez

Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos

12.134

Rhodes

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

12.135

Christy

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers

12.136

Enright

Kirk Cousins, QB, Raiders

12.137

Behrens

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars

12.138

Eisenberg

Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

12.139

Ellenport

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

12.140

Fabiano

Rachaad White, RB, Commanders

12.141

Bender

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

12.142

Harris

Romeo Doubs, WR, Patriots

12.143

Piacenti

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Falcons

12.144

Mosher

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

Strategy: I was focused on getting a fourth running back in this round, so I took the best player at the position on the board. That was White, who could become a useful flex option when the matchup is favorable or during the bye weeks. He was the sixth back off the board in the first eight picks of this round, including Jonah Coleman (who was the player I wanted the most in the round).

Round 13

Round/Pick

Team

Player

13.145

Mosher

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

13.146

Piacenti

Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans

13.147

Harris

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

13.148

Bender

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens

13.149

Fabiano

Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

13.150

Ellenport

Texans defense

13.151

Eisenberg

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

13.152

Behrens

Rams defense

13.153

Enright

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars

13.154

Christy

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

13.155

Rhodes

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

13.156

Rodriguez

Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins

Strategy: At this point, I’m looking at the best player available in each of the final six rounds. Golden was that player for me in this stanza. A popular sleeper, he’ll serve as my No. 4 fantasy receiver behind McMillian, Egbuka and Burden. He’s also the first wideout I’ve picked since Round 6, as I needed to fill other positions. Overall, I’m pretty satisfied with this wideout room.

Round 14

Round/Pick

Team

Player

14.157

Rodriguez

Braelon Allen, RB, Jets

14.158

Rhodes

Denzel Boston, WR, Browns

14.159

Christy

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

14.160

Enright

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers

14.161

Behrens

Greg Dulcich, TE, Dolphins

14.162

Eisenberg

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

14.163

Ellenport

Oronde Gadsden, TE, Chargers

14.164

Fabiano

Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys

14.165

Bender

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders

14.166

Harris

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

14.167

Piacenti

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

14.168

Mosher

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

Strategy: Again, I practice what I preach … thus, the selection of Aubrey. Based on points, he is by far the best player on the board. While kickers get a bad rap, I truly think Aubrey gives you an advantage over almost every other team in your fantasy league at the position. 

Round 15

Round/Pick

Team

Player

15.169

Mosher

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

15.170

Piacenti

Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders

15.171

Harris

Seahawks defense

15.172

Bender

Jailon Nalor, WR, Raiders

15.173

Fabiano

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers

15.174

Ellenport

Tank Dell, WR, Texans

15.175

Eisenberg

Keenan Allen, WR, Colts

15.176

Behrens

Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

15.177

Enright

Broncos defense

15.178

Christy

Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars

15.179

Rhodes

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Falcons

15.180

Rodriguez

Jaguars defense

Strategy: I was hoping to get a fifth running back in this round, and I was happy to see Mitchell still on the board. While durability has been an issue in his short NFL career, anyone who knows anything about the smallish runner knows just how dynamic he can be on the field. Also, playing in the offense of new coordinator Mike McDaniel could lead to good statistical numbers in 2026.

Round 16

Round/Pick

Team

Player

16.181

Rodriguez

Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers

16.182

Rhodes

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets

16.183

Christy

Cyrus Allen, WR, Chiefs

16.184

Enright

Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans

16.185

Behrens

Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers

16.186

Eisenberg

Ray Davis, RB, Bills

16.187

Ellenport

Cam Little, K, Jaguars

16.188

Fabiano

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets

16.189

Bender

Ravens defense

16.190

Harris

Jason Myers, K, Seahawks

16.191

Piacenti

Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers

16.192

Mosher

Chris Boswell, K, Steelers

Strategy: I almost went with a defense here, but I decided to grab a third tight end instead. That tight end is Sadiq, who was the top player picked at his position in the 2026 NFL draft. He has been dealing with a setback in his return from hernia surgery, so I’m not expecting much early on in his rookie campaign. However, I’m fine with rostering Sadiq to see if he brings any value down the road. 

Round 17

Round/Pick

Team

Player

17.193

Mosher

Steelers defense

17.194

Piacenti

Eagles defense

17.195

Harris

Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles

17.196

Bender

Wil Lutz, K, Broncos

17.197

Fabiano

Chargers defense

17.198

Ellenport

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

17.199

Eisenberg

Patriots defense

17.200

Behrens

Will Reichard, K, Vikings

17.201

Enright

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Lions

17.202

Christy

Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs

17.203

Rhodes

Harrison Mevis, K, Rams

17.204

Rodriguez

Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans

Strategy: Now was the time to draft a defense, and I went with the Chargers. I don’t know that this unit will be a week-in-and-week-out starter, but I do know they have one of the best Week 1 matchups, with a home game against the Cardinals. Arizona will be starting Brissett, a journeyman quarterback, and there’s a chance Jeremiyah Love could miss the game with a bum ankle.

Round 18

Round/Pick

Team

Player

18.205

Rodriguez

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Titans

18.206

Rhodes

Malik Washington, WR, Dolphins

18.207

Christy

Lions defense

18.208

Enright

Kaytron Allen, RB, Commanders

18.209

Behrens

Barion Brown, WR, Saints

18.210

Eisenberg

Eddy Piniero, K, 49ers

18.211

Ellenport

Jauan Jennings, WR, Vikings

18.212

Fabiano

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks

18.213

Bender

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

18.214

Harris

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Colts

18.215

Piacenti

Jake Bates, K, Lions

18.216

Mosher

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

Strategy: My final selection in the draft, Shaheed will serve as this fantasy team’s No. 5 wide receiver. The Seahawks' wideout depth chart behind Smith-Njigba isn’t what I would call impressive, so Shaheed could become a nice little dart throw in this league. 

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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