Jerry Jones Cozies Up With Notorious Cowboys Hater Stephen A Smith During Eagles Game

It's only Week 7, but the Dallas Cowboys are already in "must-win" territory. They're just 2-4 and have had one terrible defensive outing after another, which has their season on life support.

Their hope is that they can take advantage of an injured Philadelphia Eagles team on Monday Night Football. Just about everything is in their favor with Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith out, but the Cowboys are still struggling, much to the delight of their millions of haters.

None of those haters is more notorious or as loud as Stephen A. Smith, the ESPN personality who goes on live air and laughs hysterically at the Cowboys whenever they lose. Shockingly enough, Dallas owner Jerry Jones was seen cozying up with Stephen A. in his suite during the broadcast.

ESPN shows Stephen A. Smith in a suite with Jerry Jones again after Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connect for a Cowboys TD. https://t.co/KZpDrdXds7 pic.twitter.com/rv2YKfqmsQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 27, 2026

Of course, Jones is allowed to hang out with whoever he wishes, but this feels rather insulting to the fan base. Jones claims he wants nothing more than to win a championship and is quick to say he believes this fan base deserves it. It's hard to believe Jones has much consideration for the fan base, however, when they see him buddying up with someone who so openly pokes fun at them.

Former Cowboys WR called Stephen A. Smith out recently

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Smith, it's fair to say there are many fan bases who aren't fans of his. That could include the Eagles, after Smith made light of Lane Johnson's sudden retirement.

A former Dallas and Philadelphia wide receiver took notice of this and wasn't happy. Terrell Owens called for Smith to be suspended, saying his comments were reckless.

“I don’t understand how there are no consequences for Stephen A.’s actions, especially with ESPN and Disney being the corporations they are, for him to speak so insensitively about a topic like mental health the way he did,” Owens said on the Get to The Point Podcast. “Why isn’t he suspended? For him to speak so recklessly to a guy and then try to backtrack and say he’s had mental health issues. If you knew that, then you’re smart enough not to speak on something affecting millions of people, millions of people, and something that’s a very sensitive topic."

Smith has never been a stranger to controversy, and it's odd to see Jones, who is often on the receiving end of his ridiculous rants, allowing Smith to sit with him and his family.

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