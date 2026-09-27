Super Bowl-Winning QB Expects Dak Prescott To 'Go Crazy' In Historic Cowboys-Ravens Rio Game

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have a tough opponent on their hands this Sunday as they face the Baltimore Ravens inside of the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro.

These two teams have only met seven times over the years, and Baltimore has had the Cowboys' number. They're 6-1 all time and 2-0 with Lamar Jackson as the starter against Dallas. That should give them plenty of confidence going into the game, but not everyone expects Jackson to be the biggest star in this one.

Russell Wilson, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks during his playing career, says that Dak Prescott is going to "go crazy" on the Ravens in this one.

"I think Dak Prescott's about to go crazy on them. I think Dak Prescott, he just came off a three touchdown game, four touchdowns I think actually. And you know Dak Prescott's stats, I think since he's had three plus touchdown games, the following games 25-12, 25-13," Wilson said.

"Dak Prescott's going to throw the ball to George Pickens. They're going to run fast on that grass. And CeeDee Lamb is going to go crazy on them. That's what I'm thinking. I think the Cowboys are going to beat [the Ravens]."

Dak Prescott has done well historically vs. Ravens

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Prescott has played against the Ravens just twice, leading Dallas to their only win over the franchise during his rookie season in 2016. In that game, he had 301 yards and three touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Baltimore defeated Prescott the next time they saw him, beating them 28-25 during the 2024 season (Prescott was out with an injury when the two teams played in 2020). Despite suffering the loss, Prescott was impressive there as well, throwing for 379 yards with two touchdowns and no picks.

Cowboys will need their offense to win potential shootout vs. Baltimore

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after the game at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Dallas is going to win this game, they need Wilson's prediction to come true. The Cowboys' defense has been a mess once again this season, struggling to slow down the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

That doesn't bode well for them as they prepare to face Jackson and Derrick Henry. Their ability to carve up a defense could lead to some fireworks for the Ravens. That means the offense needs to be prepared for a potential shootout.

If that's the case, Wilson likes their chances thanks to Prescott.

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