The Dallas Cowboys have somehow gotten sucked into the drama that's currently infecting the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room ahead of Week 12 in the NFL.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy was the subject of some heavy criticism on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday by quarterback Aaron Rogers, who accused McCarthy of laziness, falling asleep during meetings and eating an unnecessary amount of ice cream sandwiches.

The Steelers released Rodgers shortly after.

Rodgers said that McCarthy's alleged issues were prevalent when he was head coach in Dallas from 2020-24. However, one former Cowboys quarterback is sharing his side of the story and defending McCarthy in the process.

Ben DiNucci's Opinion on Mike McCarthy Holds Some Weight

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier and quarterback Ben Dinucci (7) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. | USA TODAY Sports

Former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, who is now a studio analyst for CBS Sports, took to social media on Wednesday to defend McCarthy.

DiNucci was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft ahead of McCarthy's first season as head coach. Dallas parted ways with DiNucci for good ahead of the 2022 season, but during that span, he got to work with McCarthy closely.

DiNucci wrote on X that he never saw McCarthy falling asleep during quarterback meetings and that he made an effort to get to know everyone "from what he could tell."

No mention of ice cream sandwiches here.

"I was a rookie/young guy so I wasn’t really paying attention to what the head coach was doing. Had other things to worry about," DiNucci wrote on X. "Aaron obviously has a different relationship with him but that’s my two cents."

I was in Dallas with Mike for 2.5 years



- never witnessed him doze off or fall asleep, he was part of the qb meetings daily

- he didn’t call plays , Kellen Moore did

- from what I could tell he made an effort to get to know guys



I was a rookie / young guy so I wasn’t… — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) November 25, 2026

DiNucci played in three games for the Cowboys as a rookie, which included the only start of his NFL career in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles that season. He finished that year 23 of 43 passing for 219 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions along with six carries for 22 yards.

DiNucci got thrown into the fire after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending leg injury while backup Andy Dalton missed time due to a concussion and COVID protocols.

McCarthy's first season in Dallas was filled with adversity. DiNucci was right in the middle of it and likely got to see the best and worst of McCarthy.

His opinion of the former Cowboys head coach holds weight, but it's also been a few years. It's anyone's guess what McCarthy has gone through in the time since then.

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