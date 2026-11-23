The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after delivering a 51-30 shellacking of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, and now they will need to bottle up that momentum and use it to their advantage on a short week.

Dallas is set for a quick turnaround ahead of Week 12, where they will wrap up a three-game home stand by welcoming the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

While the Eagles are also buzzing after a win over the cross-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cowboys will enter Thursday evening's game as heavy 8.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is set at 47.5 total points, suggesting a much lower-scoring game than we've seen from the Cowboys in recent weeks.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and CeeDee Lamb celebrate the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week marks the 59th time Dallas will take the field on the holiday. Dallas' first-ever Thanksgiving game was in 1966, and they have played in every game since then, with the exception of 1975 and 1977.

The Cowboys have a 35-22-1 record, and are riding a four-game Thanksgiving Day winning streak. Last year, the Cowboys stunned the Kansas City Chiefs, so let's hope that the positive Thanksgiving results will keep pouring in this year when the Eagles, led by former Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III, come marching into town.

A full look at the odds for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 12 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts to a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -449 | Eagles +350

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

Following the team's Thanksgiving Day outing, the team has a few extra days off until facing the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 13. Then, the team will finally get to enjoy its bye week, so the hope is to build some positive momentum before resting up and going full steam ahead for the final stretch of the season.

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