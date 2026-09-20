Dak Prescott went from a fourth-round compensatory pick to the most decorated quarterback in Dallas Cowboys history.

Prescott, who entered Week 2 as the franchise leader in passing yardage with 36,164 yards, was three touchdown passes shy of the most in Cowboys' history. That's no longer the case, as Prescott has thrown three touchdown passes against the Washington Commanders and is now tied with Tony Romo, who has 248 career touchdown passes.

He started the Week 2 game on fire, hitting CeeDee Lamb for a three-yard touchdown on the opening drive. He then pulled within one touchdown of Romo's mark when he found tight end Jake Ferguson wide open for a 10-yard score. He then tied the record on a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter, again finding Ferguson for the score.

TD No. 2 for Jake Ferguson 🤠



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/NKpsobgh9v — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

Tying the record wasn't enough for Prescott, who ended up surpassing Romo later in the same game. This time, he found Lamb in the end zone for a 24-yard score. That put his team up 37-20, and after the play, Lamb handed the historic ball to No. 4.

No quarterback in the NFL faces the criticism that Prescott does, which comes with the territory when leading the Cowboys. He's responded by making sure his name goes down as one of the best in the game, making the arguments against his talent seem more futile every game.

Dak Prescott went from developmental prospect to franchise leader in a hurry

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo runs with rookie Dak Prescott during organized team activities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romo was a major success story in his own right, going from an undrafted free agent to the leader of the most visible sports franchise. Injuries wound up slowing him down, and the Cowboys selected Prescott in the 2016 NFL draft as a developmental prospect who could potentially be Romo's heir.

As a rookie, Prescott had no time to develop, with Romo and backup quarterback Kellen Moore each suffering injuries during the offseason. Prescott was forced to start as a rookie and he led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and never surrendered his job.

Dak Prescott will be judged for more than pure stats

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott went into this game with a career record of 83-56-1, putting him behind Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach for the most wins as a starter in Dallas. Aikman and Staubach played in a different era, so it's not surprising to see their touchdown numbers have been dwarfed by Prescott. They will also eventually be surpassed in wins as well.

That won't be enough to say Prescott compares to either of those legendary players. That's because Prescott and Romo both struggled when it mattered most.

While Aikman and Staubach led America's Team to multiple Super Bowls, Romo was just 2-4 in the postseason during his career while Prescott is 2-5. Compare that to 11-6 for Staubach and 11-4 for Aikman and it's easy to see why Prescott still has plenty to prove despite his ability to put up elite numbers.

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