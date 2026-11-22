The Dallas Cowboys got back on the right track on Sunday in a blowout win over the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys' offense was on absolute fire throughout the game and put together a full 60 minutes, something we have not seen a ton of this season. When it was all said and done, Dallas put up 51 points on the Titans en route to a 51-30 win.

The defense did allow 30 points yet again, but most of the damage came in one quarter and the unit was actually solid over the other three quarters in the first game with Cowboys senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine calling plays.

We'll go over that and more as we take a look at the biggest takeaways from the win over Tennessee.

Another banger for Dak

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts to a touchdown scored by running back Javonte Williams (not pictured) against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott continued his hot streak on Sunday with what was yet another fantastic showing for the Cowboys quarterback, who completed 28-of-33 passes for 325 yards and four scores en route to Dallas dropping a 50 burger on Tennessee.

It was the third straight game Prescott threw for over 300 yards and multiple scores. Prescott's nine scores the last two contests ties a franchise record for the most thrown in a two-game span.

The Cowboys are going to need a lot more games like the last three from Prescott if the defense doesn't drastically improve.

A mostly solid debut for Mike Pettine

Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine watches game play from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' defense showed improvement for most of the first game with Pettine as the play-caller, but not exactly enough to get us excited, especially when considering who the opponent was.

Dallas' defense was, dare we say, dominant in the first half, giving up just six points in the first two quarters. However, the wheels came off in the third quarter, as the Titans scored a pair of touchdowns out of the half.

But the Cowboys managed to put the clamps on once again in the fourth quarter and Tennessee only scored a touchdown in garbage time to get to 30 points.

The Cowboys' pass-rush showed as much life as it has all season after tallying five sacks and several pressures. The Cowboys held Tennessee to just 3-for-10 on third downs and 2-for-5 in the red zone, which stopped this game from being a defensive disaster.

Again, the showing was encouraging, but not enough to make us believe this defense is truly moving in the right direction.

Too many penalties

A detailed view of a NFL referee's penalty flag at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tell me if you've heard this before: the Cowboys committed way too many penalties.

Dallas racked up 11 penalties for a whopping 128 yards. Luckily, the Cowboys were able to overcome them against a bad team, but they won't be that lucky against better opponents.

The Cowboys entered the game with a total of 79 penalties, the seventh-most in the league. They will likely be moving up the list after Sunday's contest.

Key injuries

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters (53) walks off the field with an apparent injury against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys saw two starting defenders exit the game early due to injury.

First, Dee Winters suffered a knee injury in the first half and did not return, and then Cobie Durant suffered an apparent head injury in the second half after taking friendly fire from DeMarvion Overshown.

Speaking of Overshown, he did not start once again and was not put into the game upon Winters' exit. Instead, the Cowboys went with Justin Barron. It appears Overshown is deep in the dog house.

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