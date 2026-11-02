Dak Prescott Misses the Mark in Attempt to Deflect Blame off Schottenheimer Amid Cowboys' Woes

When a team is struggling as badly as the Dallas Cowboys are this season, it's only natural to blame the head coach.

And that's especially true when it comes to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who hasn't done a good job, both in a lead role and as the offensive play-caller.

After the Cowboys' latest debacle against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to deflect the mountain of blame that has come Schottenheimer's way.

He said placing all of the blame on Schottenheimer for the Cowboys' struggles is "cowardice."

“It’s all of us,” Prescott said, per the team’s website. “Don’t put the blame on one person. Simple as that. I think that’s weak. I think that’s cowardice."

"This game is about all 11 that touch the field and every person that has a part in it coaches and support staff. It’s never just one person’s fault," Prescott added. "Even if I go out there and throw a bunch of interceptions, it’s never just truly one person’s fault. And so, don’t take the easy and cheap way out. This is about us and it’s about us backing him up and backing one another up and we’ll have to show it.”

The buck stops with Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem with what Dak is saying is that nobody is placing all of the blame on Schottenheimer's shoulders. There is plenty to go around for the players and for defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is simply inadequate, at best, at his job.

But the buck stops with Schottenheimer, who has failed miserably at leading this team and calling the offense.

We saw another example of Schotty's poor decision-making at the end of the first half on Sunday, when, with one timeout in his pocket, he decided to call a run play with 11 seconds left rather than throwing a pass to get Brandon Aubrey closer.

The result was a four-yard gain and a 61-yard attempt for Aubrey that the Cowboys kicker missed. Had Aubrey made the field goal, Dallas would have won the game, plain and simple. Now, it never should have come to that, but the point stands.

Another stain on Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may also be a culture issue in Dallas, and if so, that's yet another stain on Schottenheimer's tenure.

Multiple former Cowboys have questioned the players' effort, and even Schottenheimer has called out George Pickens for not doing enough as a run-blocker, for example.

Effort problems equal culture problems and it's Schottenheimer who is responsible for setting the tone in that department. He's clearly not doing a good enough job on that front.

There are no two ways about it. The Cowboys don't have the right man for the job and no amount of support from Prescott is going to convince us otherwise. Until Schottenheimer is let go, there's zero hope for Dallas.

Unfortunately, owner Jerry Jones continues to show no desire to make a much-needed change, whether that's at head coach or defensive coordinator.

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