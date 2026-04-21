Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Cap Features Hidden Message & Details For Fans

Every year, a select group of rookies makes their way across the stage to greet NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for their "welcome to the league" moment, rocking a hat and holding the jersey for their new team after being selected in the NFL Draft.

This year, Dallas Cowboys Nation could see two new prospects rocking the iconic Star during the first round, and we know what the official draft caps look like courtesy of New Era.

Unlike past years, the caps don't have a flashy design and feature a modest look, but there is a secret message for all 32 teams on the underside of the cap.

With the draft just days away, let's take a look at the secret message that comes along with the Cowboys' draft caps for Thursday night. A full look at the list of hidden messages for all 32 teams can be seen here.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Cap Hidden Message

This year’s Dallas Cowboys draft hat pic.twitter.com/5cpc7PXRgo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 21, 2026

Inside of the Cowboys' hat, the front panel includes a pattern that resembles the United States flag as an obvious nod to the team's nickname, "America's Team," which is also inscribed inside the cap. Dallas earned the nickname "America's Team in 1978, after NFL Films producer Bob Ryan used it as the title of their highlight reel for the 1978 season.

Slogans inside the cap for division rivals include "NYFG" (New York Football Giants), "Go Birds" for the Philadelphia Eagles, and "HTTC" (Hail to the [Washington] Commanders). The hats are available for $45.99 on Fanatics.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 2, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dallas currently owns the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks, so they enter Round 1 on Thursday as one of the most intriguing teams to watch.

A full look at the Cowboys' arsenal of draft picks entering this week's draft can be seen below.

List of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photo before the first round of the NFL Draft at Union Station. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 3

Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7

Pick No. 2 (218 overall, via Tennessee Titans)

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