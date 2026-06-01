Should Dallas Cowboys Consider Myles Garrett-George Pickens Trade?

It’s become an annual tradition as once again, speculation is running rampant that the Cleveland Browns could be interested in trading Myles Garrett. Cleveland beat writer Mary Kay Cabot says there has been minimal communication between Garrett and head coach Todd Monken, while adding that the Dallas Cowboys are a team that could be interested should a trade take place.

For much of the 2025 offseason, there was a strong expectation Garrett would be traded but instead, he signed a massive new deal worth $160 million over four seasons. He went on to record his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, but the Browns were just 5-12. Garrett has now been a part of just two playoff teams in his nine-year career.

Until Garrett shows up to mandatory minicamp (he never attends voluntary OTAs) and declares himself all in on the Browns, the trade rumors will fly. One that’s sure to make the rounds will involve Dallas sending George Pickens and a package of draft picks to Cleveland for Garrett.

Why would the Cowboys have to offer George Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The June 1 date could make it more feasible for Cleveland to trade Garrett, but any team taking on his contract will have to absorb his 2026 cap hit of $23.87 million.

That’s too rich for the Cowboys, who have $8.19 million in space. It would be tough at this point to restructure enough deals to bring him in, so shipping off Pickens and his $27.3 million price tag is the only way it works for Dallas.

Even if they did this, the Cowboys would have to be comfortable taking on a contract that includes a cap number that soars to $47 million in 2029. That’s a lot of money for a team that already has plenty of superstars under contract.

Would Cleveland even have interest in George Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another concern is whether the Browns would even want Pickens. While he’s an elite playmaker, they’re not exactly set at the quarterback position.

They also added KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the NFL draft, so they’re likely content with giving them a chance to shine before making a big move.

That said, moving Garrett only makes sense if they open up cap space and load up on draft picks. Adding a veteran with a high price tag at a position that’s not exactly a weakness, while simultaneously damaging your defense, makes little sense for Cleveland.

That’s why this move wouldn’t make much sense for the Browns. But would it for the Cowboys?

The answer there depends on their faith in Christian Parker. They built their roster with the intention of having a stellar offense and a defense that can be good situationally. Adding Garrett all but guarantees a good defense, but the offense would lose explosion.

In the end, however, the Cowboys would likely believe it would be too costly to pursue Garrett as they exercise faith in Parker to get the job done without an elite star.

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