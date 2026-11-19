The Dallas Cowboys go from facing one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 10 to squaring off against one of the worst in Week 11, when they will meet the Tennessee Titans.

It has been another rough season for the Titans, who sit with a 1-8 record through nine games. However, Tennessee has played at least a bit better of late, so it appears they're starting to move in the right direction.

Because the Cowboys are 4-6, you would expect them to win this game, but if we've learned anything about this 2026 Dallas team, there's no such thing as an easy win, no matter how bad the opponent is.

Despite the Titans' lowly record, Tennessee still presents three very clear problems for the Cowboys.

Cam Ward's ascension

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just a few weeks ago, facing Cam Ward would have been viewed as a positive for the Cowboys, but we're not so sure that is the case any longer.

That's because Ward has been playing some of the best football of his career the past two games, at least when it comes to throwing the football.

In that span, Ward has a 68% completion rate and has thrown for 535 yards and four touchdowns to one pick. To compare, Ward's career completion rate is 61.2% and he has averaged just 187.8 passing yards per game.

Just when we thought the Cowboys' putrid pass defense that has given up the seventh-most passing yards per game this season might catch a break, it looks like that may not be the case.

Tennessee's rushing attack

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) looks on after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we've seen time and time again this season, a warm body can torch the Cowboys' pathetic run defense that ranks dead last in the NFL.

Well, the Titans have more than just a few warm bodies with Tony Pollard and the aforementioned Ward, who is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the NFL.

The former Cowboy has been playing his best football of the year the past three weeks, with Pollard breaking 117 rushing yards or more and scoring five rushing touchdowns in that span.

He was limited to 33 yards on the ground last week, but Pollard showed what he can do through the air with eight receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. That skill is a big problem for a Dallas defense giving up the sixth-most receiving yards per game to running backs, according to CBS Sports.

Defending mobile quarterbacks has been a nightmare for Dallas in 2026, also, with the Cowboys ceding the third-most rushing yards per contest to the position.

Dallas' front has had issues getting home and Ward's mobility won't make it any easier. And, as we saw last week when Brock Purdy escaped pressure and extended plays, the Cowboys' coverage breaks down and routinely gives up explosives.

Titans' return game

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) returns a kickoff during overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not much attention is paid to return games when breaking down matchups, but it has become a must with the Cowboys since their defense needs every blade of grass to make stops.

Unfortunately for Dallas, they have to defend against one of the best returners in the NFL in Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike.

The 2025 fourth-round pick was voted to the Pro Bowl for his return prowess last season, and he's having an even better campaign in 2026, at least when it comes to kick returns.

Dike is averaging 25.9 yards per kick return, which is 0.3 yards per higher than last season. He has seen a dip in punt return average from 17.3 to 12.5, but don't get it twisted, he's still very much a massive threat in that area.

If Dike has a big day, it's going to make life much more difficult for the Cowboys' defense.

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