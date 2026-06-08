Dallas Cowboys Linked to Possible Josh Sweat Trade With Cardinals by ESPN Reporter

The Dallas Cowboys have made several significant additions to their defense over the course of the offseason, and they've taken multiple avenues to do so, including ousting Matt Eberflus in favor or Christian Parker.

Whether it was drafting Malachi Lawrence, Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham, trading for Rashan Gary and Dee Winters or signing Jalen Thompson, defense has rightly been the point of emphasis throughout the offseason in Dallas.

And rightly so, the Cowboys had one of the very worst defenses in the NFL last season and if they had just been decent in that area, the Cowboys might have made a trip to the postseason.

But the Cowboys should not rest on their laurels ahead of the 2026 season and owner Jerry Jones should continue keeping his ear to the ground for any moves that can further bolster the unit.

NFL insider links Cowboys to Josh Sweat trade

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN's Dan Graziano suggested the Cowboys as a possible trade suitor for the Arizona Cardinals and edge rusher Josh Sweat.

"The Cardinals would take on about $22 million in dead money ($5.505 million this year, $16.515 million next year) if they dealt him, which isn't a ton in today's market but means the acquiring team would probably have to make it worth their while with the compensation," Graziano said. "New England and Dallas would make a lot of sense if Sweat were to be available."

Sweat has been the subject of trade buzz throughout the offseason, so it's logical to tab him as a trade candidate.

Explaining Josh Sweat trade buzz

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard reported earlier this offseason that Sweat is not happy in Arizona. Why that is the case remains to be seen, but it could have something to do with his contract or the Cardinals' rebuild, or both.

"Don’t know the exact reason for the absence, but I’ve been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in (Arizona)," Odegard reported.

Sweat just went through a losing season with the Cardinals in his first year with the team in 2025 and chances are things aren't going to change in 2026.

When it comes to his contract, Sweat has zero guaranteed money left after this season and it's quite common for players to want that addressed ahead of time.

With all that said, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cardinals are not going to trade Sweat, so take that for what it's worth.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort (left) with owner Michael Bidwill. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat is not being traded," Rapoport reported.

We would take Rapoport's report with a grain of salt.

As we know, things can change very quickly and if Sweat pushes the issue, we could see the Cardinals trading him.

Not to mention, it makes sense for the rebuilding Cardinals to do so, as Sweat's value is at its apex right now and he could be on the decline by the time the Cardinals complete their rebuild, which could take a few years, at least.

Why Cowboys could use Josh Sweat

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

We love the promise in the Cowboys' edge rushers room with Gary, Lawrence and Donovan Ezeiruaku, but that room has questions, also.

Gary was very inconsistent for the Green Bay Packers last season, with the veteran not posting a single sack from Week 9 on. As for Lawrence and Ezeiruaku, the jury is out on both due to their non-existent and small sample sizes, respectively.

Adding Sweat would give the Cowboys a consistent and proven edge rusher who has posted eight sacks or more in three of the previous four seasons, including a pair of double-digit sack campaigns. Sweat had a career-high 12 in 2025.

When it comes to compensation, Sweat will cost no more than a third-round pick. It's possible he could cost less than that considering his guaranteed money situation.

With Sweat being under contract for two more years, and with his history of production, the Cowboys would be more than justified giving up what it would take to acquire the veteran edge rusher.