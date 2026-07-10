The annual tight end rankings from ESPN that are based on the opinions of NFL personnel have dropped and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is getting some recognition, but one scout who was polled also pointed out a major issue for the veteran.

Ferguson did not crack the top 10 in ESPN's rankings, but he did get a shoutout in the honorable mentions category.

However, the anonymous NFC scout who provided insight into the Cowboys tight end noted that their team had a very specific focus while playing against Feguson: "We targeted trying to get the ball loose when he played him."

The scout noted that Ferguson's "problem is fumbling," otherwise the scout praised him, noting that Ferguson is "really solid all around."

"He's really solid all around, high catch volume, tough, competes in the run game," the unnamed scout said.

Does Jake Ferguson have a fumbling problem?

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indeed, he does.

Over the past two seasons, Ferguson has coughed up the football seven times, including four in 2024 and three in 2025. Three of those fumbles were recovered.

Ferguson led all NFL tight ends in fumbles in 2024, and he was tied for the most in 2025.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed Ferguson's issue last season and blamed it on simple fundamentals.

"Once you are in traffic, you have to, what we call, lock it down, which means basically, I put not just my right arm but my left arm over, and I kind of create an X, with my arms and my wrists, and I pin the ball against my chest," Schottenheimer explained. "That’s where Fergie has gotten a little loose as he is fighting for yards or going down. It creates air and space, and it creates what we call an exit angle for the ball. If there’s an exit angle that’s created, that’s where guys are so good now at knocking it out."

Ferguson losing a fumble is a bad omen for the Cowboys, who have lost each of the four games in which that has happened since 2024.

Ferguson had another strong season catching the football in 2025 after finishing with 600 yards, the second-most of his career, and eight touchdowns, which were eight more than he had in 2024.

Ferguson has developed into a well-rounded tight end with his pass-catching skills and solid blocking. Now, he just has to get better at holding on to the football and there really won't be any glaring holes in his game.