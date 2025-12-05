Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer discusses Jake Ferguson's fumbling problem

There was no shortage of miscues during the Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions. Most of the attention is being focused on George Pickens, who seemed disinterested during much of the game.

There's also the focus on the defense, where they again failed to come up with key stops and left wide receivers wide open throughout the game. What hasn't gotten as much attention is the latest fumble from tight end Jake Ferguson.

During the first half, Ferguson was trying to make something happen on 3rd-and-21. He caught a short pass for four yards, and fumbled the ball as he was being tackled. This gave the Lions a short field as they went on to score a touchdown, taking a 17-6 lead.

For Ferguson, that was his third fumble this season and his seventh over the past two years. That's concerning after he didn't have a single fumble during his first two seasons in the NFL.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Ferguson on Friday, and said it's a fundamental issue. He added that Ferguson has to take better care of the football.

Brian Schottenheimer said Jake Ferguson's fumbles are a fundamentals issue. Has to take care of the ball. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 5, 2025

Is Jake Ferguson living up to his contract extension?

Prior to the start of the season, Ferguson and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $52 million extension with $30 million guaranteed. He was coming off a down year, which led to questions, but he's bounced back in 2025. The only question is whether he's done enough to warrant the big contract.

Ferguson has caught a ton of passes, hauling in 75 receptions in 13 games. He's even scored a career-high seven touchdowns.

The problem is that he's not only fumbling too often, but Ferguson is averaging a mere 7.4 yards per reception. That's a career-low, and it's led to criticism about his inability to create after the catch.

In the end, the Cowboys are likely fine with the low yards per reception, as long as he picks up first downs and scores touchdowns. They do, however, expect him to clean up the turnovers.

