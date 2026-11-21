Believe it or not, the Dallas Cowboys are very much alive in the NFL Playoff race, thanks to the wide-open NFC East opening the door for the team to win the division. But if Dallas is going to sneak into the postseason, the defense needs to step up.

That's exactly why the Cowboys pulled the plug on the Christian Parker experiment and stripped the defensive coordinator of play-calling duties. Now, it's up to veteran NFL coach Mike Pettine to save the day.

Ahead of Sunday's Week 11 showdown against the Tennessee Titans, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report shared his thoughts on every team's biggest question entering the second half of the season, and of course, for Dallas it is defense.

Dallas has the league's worst overall defense, allowing nearly 400 yards per game (393.8) and allowing 33 touchdowns. Is there actually any hope for the defense entering a crucial stretch? That's what we're all holding our breath to find out.

Can Dallas Cowboys' Defense Be Saved?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A unit that ranks 31st in EPA allowed per play, 30th in points allowed per game and 32nd in total defense must turn it around soon, or the Cowboys will be done by January no matter how productive the offense continues to be," Gagnon wrote. "Is it possible?

"They aren't trending in the right direction following an embarrassing performance against San Francisco, but they have a soft homestand the next two weeks before road games against the Seahawks and Rams on either side of their Week 14 bye."

Dallas is throwing a Hail Mary by hoping that Pettine can save the day, but is that actually possible? The team is heading in the wrong direction, but the good news is that the team's next two games before the bye week are very winnable.

Sure, Dallas lost at home on a short week to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the year, but right now, the pressure is on and Dallas can't afford to lose to the Titans or Eagles over the next week. The season is on the line, so we'll really learn what this team is made of.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Titans on Sunday afternoon is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, so let's see if the Cowboys are up for the task.

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