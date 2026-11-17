With the Dallas Cowboys sitting at 4-6, their playoff chances are not looking too hot right now.

But it isn't even just about the record for Dallas. The defense is not just one of the worst in the NFL, it's at least one of the worst in franchise history, something we were reminded of last week.

All of this is to say, the Cowboys are not playing like a playoff team, but because their division is as terrible as it is, there is at least a path for Dallas to get there.

Cowboys' playoffs chances based on ESPN FPI

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Seth Walder dropped the latest playoff chances for every team in the NFL on Tuesday based on the outlet's Football Power Index (FPI).

The Cowboys are currently being given a 42% chance to make the postseason, which is two percentage points behind the first place squad in the NFC East, the New York Giants.

New York is one of eight teams in the NFC with better playoff odds than the Cowboys, who sit in the No. 10 spot in the conference postseason picture entering Week 11.

Dallas' best path to the playoffs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) and linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) react after a defensive stop at the goal line against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a slew of good teams ahead of the Cowboys in the very crowded conference picture in the NFC, including the Los Angeles Rams (No. 9), Seattle Seahawks (No. 8), Green Bay Packers (No. 7), Chicago Bears (No. 6) and Minnesota Vikings (No. 5).

Long story short, barring a miracle, there is no way the Cowboys are going to secure a wild-card spot, which leaves them in a division-or-bust situation.

Luckily, the Giants are anything but cemented in their spot atop the NFC East at 5-3-1. They could just as easily have the reverse of their record or worse if the ball hadn't bounced their way a few times this season.

Another positive for the Cowboys is the contrast in strength of schedule they have with the Giants.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Tankathon, the Cowboys sport the eighth-easiest strength of schedule the rest of the way based on the records of upcoming opponents, and the Giants have the fourth-toughest.

New York's easiest remaining games include the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, but they also have matchups with the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' toughest upcoming opponents are the Jaguars, Giants, Rams and Seahawks, and their most winnable games are with the Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

While that's all well and good, we're extremely hesitant to say that any game is winnable for Dallas, as the Cowboys have struggled with some of the league's worst teams.

Even if the Cowboys do end up making the postseason, they're just delaying the inevitable because it's hard to envision Dallas beating any playoff team given what we've seen in 2026.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —