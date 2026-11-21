The Dallas Cowboys have been making headlines throughout the week after stripping Christian Parker of his defensive play-calling duties and turning them over to veteran NFL coach Mike Pettine.

While the move essentially makes Christian Parker a lame-duck defensive coordinator and uses the first-time DC as a scapegoat for the team's struggles, everyone knows that a change had to be made. Not only was the defense brutal throughout the first 10 weeks of the season, but they were even worse than imagined.

Everyone expected some type of improvement from the unit after revamping the roster in the offseason and hiring Parker. Sure, injuries have held the unit back, but nothing has worked out.

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is the latest to sound off on Dallas' struggles, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show to share his disbelief at just how bad things have gotten.

Michael Irvin Sounds Off On Dallas Cowboys' Putrid Defense

"I can't believe that a defense in the NFL can play as bad as the Dallas Cowboys..



I was expecting them to have problems on defense this season but not like this" ~ @michaelirvin88 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8KTfROCPkw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 20, 2026

"You know, that's part of this whole craziness. The division is still sitting right there, even though you've gone through all of these changes and all of these situations on that defense. Oh, my God, man. I just cannot believe that a defense in the National Football League can really play as bad as the Dallas Cowboys defense has played some this year," Irvin said.

"But on the other end of that, you know what else I say? I can't believe. The Dallas Cowboys offense can go and put up 40 points on the third-ranked defense, and then on some defenses, I can't even find them. Why can't we find consistency at least on that side of the ball? Because I came into the league season saying, okay, you're going to give me 30 every game. Then I can work a defense sooner or later. I knew I was expecting to have problems on defense, but I wanted 30 a game from that offense, and that vacillates up and down."

It's refreshing to see that Irvin is taking a more nuanced approach to the Cowboys' struggles. Yes, the defense is terrible, but the Cowboys' offense has been getting away with its inconsistency without being called out.

Until now, people were hesitant to call out the offense because of how bad the defense has been, but on the games that the defense did step up, the offense hasn't always delivered. If the team can put together a balanced effort, there is no reason they can't make a postseason run in the wide open NFC East.

It all starts during the final stretch of November, where the team welcomes the 1-8 Tennessee Titans and 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium. If that doesn't get Dallas back on track, then nothing will.

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