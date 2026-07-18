Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey Gives Honest Warning About Adopting UFL's 4-Point FG Rule

As we prepare for the upcoming 2026-27 NFL season, there has been an interesting conversation buzzing about whether the league should adopt the four-point field goal rule used in the UFL.

The UFL rewards teams with four points for field goals longer than 60 yards, which would benefit players like Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Brandon Aubrey, who has one of the strongest legs in the entire league.

Recently, ESPN's Michael DiRocco spoke with several kickers around the league to get their thoughts on potentially adopting the UFL's four-point rule.

One of the players who chimed in was Aubrey, who shared a surprisingly honest take on the matter.

Brandon Aubrey Understands Issue With 4-Point Field Goal Rule

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Aubrey, who hit three field goals from over 60 yards last season, knows that the rule would benefit a player with his skillset, but he also understands how it could hurt the flow of the game and ultimately harm offenses.

Rather than looking to find the endzone, teams would potentially feel more comfortable settling for a long kick. In the UFL, the rule change led to an uptick in 60-yard field goal attempts, going from zero to eight successful attempts last season.

"I think it's a little weird," Aubrey said. "Kind of incentivizes you to stall the drive in a certain spot. It makes you really, really question your playcalling around that 50-yard line area."

UFL co-owner Mike Repole said he actually was inspired to make the rule change after Aubrey's game-tying 64-yarder against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2025 season, according to UFL.com's Ethan Berch. But while Aubrey inspired the rule, he is not being an open advocate for implementing it into the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa congratulates kicker Brandon Aubrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL owners are not currently campaigning for the league to adopt the four-point field goal rule, so it has all been a hypothetical conversation, but you can never completely rule anything out.

After all, the NFL has adopted rules used in the spring football leagues in the past, most recently the kickoff rule that was implemented in the name of player safety. If the rule change ever does come, it would be a positive for the Cowboys thanks to Aubrey's presence on the roster, but hopefully we can just move forward with the league keeping some traditional parts of the game unchanged.

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