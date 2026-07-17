Top 10 Dallas Cowboys of 2026: Expectations for Brandon Aubrey are Higher Than Ever

As we continue on with our top 10 Dallas Cowboys for the 2026 season, it's time to recognize kicker Brandon Aubrey, who is landing at No. 7.

A former soccer player, the path to Aubrey's NFL career started on his couch, when his wife urged him to try his hand at being a kicker while the pair were watching a football game.

From there, he went from kicking field goals at a local high school field, to hiring a coach, to playing in the USFL, to being noticed by the Cowboys and signing an NFL contract, all in the span of a few years.

Fast forward a few more years and Aubrey has the biggest leg in the NFL and a record-setting four-year, $28 million contract that ranks first all time among kickers in total value, annual average, and guaranteed money.

Now, Aubrey has gone from someone with a great underdog story, to someone who has enormous expectations on his shoulders.

Brandon Aubrey's 2025 review

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats

Field Goals: 36-42 (85.7&)

Extra Points: 47-48 (97.9%)

Aubrey's incredible leg was on full display once again last season, further feeding the narrative that the Cowboys are nearly guaranteed points by simply getting to midfield.

The veteran kicker nailed 11 field goals of 50-plus yards, including three attempts from over 60. Aubrey is the all-time record-holder for most 60-yard makes with six.

Aubrey missed just one extra point all season and finished with an 85.7% field goal success rate, which ranked 14th among all kickers.

While not a great ranking, we must factor in that Aubrey attempted more 50-plus-yarders last season than any other kicker in the NFL. Five of his misses came from 50-plus yards, and one came from 60-plus. He did not miss at all inside 50 yards.

As if all that wasn't enough, Aubrey made multiple clutch kicks, including game-winners against the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Brandon Aubrey's 2026 outlook

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected 2026 stats

Field goals: 40-45 (88.9%)

Extra points: 50-50 (100%)

Aubrey was already well-paid last season, but now that he has secured a record-setting deal, expectations will be even higher.

And we believe he's going to answer the bell because there has been nothing to suggest the moment has ever been too big for Aubrey.

Not only do we believe the star kicker will record a better field goal success rate and extra point percentage, he'll also notch a new record with four 60-yard field goals in a single season.

Ultimately, Aubrey will land his fourth Pro Bowl and second first-team All-Pro selection after yet another impressive season.