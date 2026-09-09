Cowboys' Caleb Downs Predicted to Take Home Prestigious Rookie Award

We're entering Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season and with that coming up, ESPN has released its annual poll of NFL coaches, scouts, and executives as they make predictions for some of the league's most prestigious awards. The Dallas Cowboys were fortunate enough to be named as frontrunners for two of those awards.

One is the award for NFL Head Coach of the Year, with Brian Schottenheimer being predicted to take home his first major award. He's joined in this prediction by the team's top pick, Caleb Downs.

The No. 11 overall selection out of Ohio State is expected to start in the nickel, but will also spend time playing safety for the Cowboys. That versatility is why ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said he's being projected as the 2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Fowler also said that Schottenheimer is raving about Downs, saying he is capable of keeping up with star players such as CeeDee Lamb.

"When I asked head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp where Downs is best served on the field, he said 'anywhere', then pointed out that he can cover star receiver CeeDee Lamb up the seam," Fowler wrote.

Caleb Downs can benefit from defensive turnaround

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fowler said by playing in the slot, Downs will be able to disrupt things in the open field. He then added that an unnamed AFC Executive believes that his versatility will lead to plenty of production which will help Downs get credit for any defensive turnaround in Dallas.

"He will play in the middle of the defense, so he will probably have some ball production and high tackle numbers," an AFC executive said. "And if he helps turn around Dallas' defense, he'll be looked at as a catalyst."

The Dallas defense was terrible in 2026 and Downs is going to be a key piece in their turnaround. Already seen as one of the leaders of the secondary, his chances of winning the DROY award could receive a boost thanks to their struggles in 2025.

Ironically enough, three of the names that were connected to Dallas throughout the draft process were mentioned as candidates as well. That includes EDGE rushers Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and David Bailey of the New York Jets as well as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane. Another Chief received votes as well, with R. Mason Thomas being mentioned as a contender.

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