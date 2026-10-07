Dallas Cowboys Preseason Star Camden Brown Could Make NFL Debut in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys are changing gears quickly following their thrilling Week 4 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

On a short week, Dallas (2-2) has to move on from the victory and shift focus toward Week 5's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The short turnaround also means a long injury list for the Cowboys. No notable changes had been made to the report following Tuesday's practice, but that all shifted on Wednesday, and it wasn't exactly injury related.

Potential Absence at WR Could Lead to Debut of Cowboys WR Camden Brown

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) carries the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys surprisingly added wide receiver Jonathan Mingo to the injury report due to an illness and have officially listed him as questionable against Tampa Bay. This puts his availability in doubt as Dallas' No. 5 receiver on gameday behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin.

Though nothing is official just yet, Mingo's potential absence could pave the way for rookie wide receiver Camden Brown to make his NFL debut under the bright lights of primetime on Thursday night. He's been inactive for the first four games of 2026.

His debut is something Cowboys fans have been anticipating during the first four weeks of this year after what they saw in preseason.

Brown, who went undrafted out of Georgia Southern this past spring, became a fan favorite in Dallas during the preseason after impressive production across the team's three-game exhibition slate.

He finished with six catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Cowboys finish preseason action with a 2-1 record.

Camden Brown Passed The Eye Test in Highlight Fashion

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't just the production from Brown, but the way in which he did it. First there was the impressive one-handed touchdown grab he had in the win over the Seattle Seahawks, which proved to be one of the top highlights of the preseason across the NFL.

Though there wasn't any real way Brown could top that moment, he kept his foot on the pedal against the Arizona Cardinals in Dallas's second preseason game. This featured a 70-yard catch-and-run from Brown, who nearly scored after diving for the end zone at the one-yard line.

Brown had just one catch for 27 yards in Dallas' preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints, but by that point, it already felt likely that he had earned himself a spot on the 53-man roster.

Now, only time will tell if he gets a chance to make his NFL debut or watch from the sidelines for another week.

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