Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 Keys to Victory in Week 5

For the second time in a row, the Dallas Cowboys will square off with a winless franchise. They defeated the Houston Texans in Week 4, dropping them to 0-4. Now, they have a quick turnaround as they take on the 0-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The Cowboys boast one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, entering the week second in the league with 122 points scored. Their defense is still questionable, with 112 points surrendered through four games.

Dallas has the stage set for success, with the Bucs going into this game without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. That doesn't mean this is going to be an easy win, but the Cowboys can secure a victory if they focus on these three keys to victory.

Keep Vita Vea out of the backfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through four games, the Bucs have been one of the best teams against the run, surrendering just 3.2 yards per attempt. Vita Vea is a major reason for that as the 347-pounder is capable of clogging up lanes. He's also known for making plays in the backfield. In 116 career games, Vea has 48 tackles for loss and 35 sacks. He can ruin an offensive game plan and the Cowboys need to keep him out of their backfield to prevent that from happening.

The good news for Dallas is that they're hopeful to have Tyler Smith back in action. He missed four games following thumb surgery, but could be back on Thursday. If so, he will join Cooper Beebe and Tyler Booker to form one of the more dominant interior lines, which is exactly what they need against the Bucs.

Don't let Jalon Daniels get comfortable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels rolls out with the ball against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels made his debut against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 and it was a rough outing for the Kansas product. Daniels had 148 yards passing with one touchdown and two picks, while being sacked three times.

His performance might give Dallas plenty of confidence, but they can't go out there and expect Daniels to make it easy. He may be a rookie, but he's in the NFL for a reason. The last thing the Cowboys need is to allow him to get comfortable. That means Donovan Ezeiruaku and Rashan Gary need to be at their best and get some pressure on the young signal-caller, which should force him into some mistakes.

Keep feeding the hot hand

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after making a reception against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a receiver in the league playing better than CeeDee Lamb right now. He's coming off a dominant performance, which saw him rack up 189 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions. In four games, he has 37 catches for 498 yards and four touchdowns.

Oftentimes, teams overthink things and try to get everyone involved when it's clear that one player is in the zone. That's the case with Lamb right now and while George Pickens and Jake Ferguson will end up with targets, the offense needs to continue to be focused on Lamb. Dak Prescott has to keep feeding the hot hand and force the ball into Lamb's hands until someone actually stops him.

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