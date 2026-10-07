Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Injury Report Reveals Official Tyler Smith Designation
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The Dallas Cowboys face a quick turnaround in Week 5, playing in their third game in 10 days when they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to AT&T Stadium.
With a short week, there were a handful of questions about the health of some key starters, including All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith. The Cowboys officially opened Smith's practice window after he started the season on injured reserve after undergoing last-minute thumb surgery before the start of the season.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys unbeiled their official practice report for the week and revealed Smith's designation for the Bucs game.
Smith is listed as questionable for Thursday night, while the team has ruled out three players.
Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Injury Report
Along with Smith, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo popped up on the practice report after missing practice with an illness. Joey Porter Jr. has been a full participant in practice all week, so he could be set for a full workload after being limited on Sunday afternoon in his Cowboys debut.
The three players ruled out for Week 5 are starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is slowly working his way back to action, cornerback Cobie Durant, and offensive lineman Drew Shelton.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have ruled out four players: Baker Mayfield, linebacker SirVocea Dennis (ankle/foot), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad), and safety Antoin Winfield Jr. (rib).
Dallas enters this week's game as a strong 8.5-point favorite, so we'll have to see if the team can live up to expectations. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Buccaneers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth, while Kaylee Hartung provides updates from the sideline throughout the night.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV & Viewing Info
Date: Thursday, October 8
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: Prime Video
Betting Odds: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Cowboys -470, Buccaneers +360
With the Cowboys being such overwhelming --470 favorites, you would need to wager $470 on Dallas in order to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Buccaneers would land you a $360 profit.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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