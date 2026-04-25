Cowboys Cap Off 2026 Draft Class With Dynamic Field-Stretching WR

With the No. 218 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected East Carolina wide receiver Anthony Smith.

This is the final pick the Cowboys will make in the 2026 NFL Draft, marking the end to what was a successful three-day event that saw Dallas make several defensive additions.

With their final pick, the Cowboys decided to go back to the offensive side with Smith.

Why Cowboys drafted Anthony Smith

East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Anthony Smith. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Cowboys had a need for more competition for depth spots at the wide receiver position with shaky options such as Jonathan Mingo and Parris Campbell, among others.

At 6-foot-3, 189 pounds, Smith has excellent size for a receiver, but he also brings plenty of speed with him after running a 4.32 40-yard dash. That kind of explosiveness makes him a vertical threat and a someone who can make things happen after the catch.

Smith split his college time between NC State and East Carolina, compiling 118 receptions for 2,095 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 2025, Smith tallied 64 catches for 1,053 yards and seven scores, finishing his college career on a high note.

With the kind of speed he possesses, Smith could factor into the return game, which will help his cause for making the roster.

Even still, it's always an uphill climb for a seventh-round pick to make the cut, but his intriguing measurables and speed give Smith a better chance than most to break the mold and earn a spot on Dallas' roster for the 2026 season.

Cowboys' list of 2026 NFL Draft picks

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 11 (from Miami Dolphins): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23 (from Philadelphia Eagles): Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Edge Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Round 4, Pick 112: OT Drew Shelton, Penn State

Round 4, Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Eagles): CB Devin Moore, Florida

Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles): DL LT Overton, Alabama

Round 7, Pick 218 (from Titans)

How to watch Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo and NFL+.

The NFL has institutued a new timing method for picks. This year, picks from Rounds 3-6 have just five minutes between them, and then the clock is shortened to four minutes in Round 7.

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