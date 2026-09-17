Dallas Cowboys Catch Stray From Migos Rapper Who Rips Dak Prescott

The NFL season is finally here, which means anybody and everybody is going to be talking about the Dallas Cowboys. Love 'em or hate 'em, Dallas is America's Team because everyone has an opinion.

Entering the season, there was a lot of hype surrounding the team, but that immediately came to a screeching halt when the team put up a stinker against the division rival New York Giants. People have been jumping off the bandwagon since the loss, while others who have been doubting the team from the beginning are taking the time to gloat.

Then, there are others who just don't know ball, and are ready to hate on Dallas just because they are the Cowboys.

Enter Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo, frontman of the Migos, who sat down with Ashley Nicole Moss of Complex to share his picks for the football season. Being the ultimately homer, the Atlanta native had the Falcons as his Super Bowl pick out of the NFC, before ripping the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys Gain Another Hater

Quavo gives me his way too early Super Bowl prediction and says that the Dallas Cowboys have a "quarterback problem":



"i don't like Dallas. i don't think Dallas is good." https://t.co/lQno3FvW1W@ComplexSports pic.twitter.com/k4mXzhNnhK — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) September 17, 2026

"I don't like Dallas," Quavo said when asked why he left the Cowboys out of the mix. "I don't think Dallas is good. Y'all got a quarterback problem, too."

Ashley Nicole Moss, who is open about her Cowboys fandom, had the appropriate response and pushed back, saying, "We have a quarterback problem? All right. Well, that's news to me. That's groundbreaking news to me,'cause I thought that Dak Prescott was him."

The exchange highlights the disrespect that Prescott has received throughout his career, simpy because he's quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Much of the criticism that Prescott faces is void of fact.

Most recently, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised Prescott and admitted that he does not get the respect that he deserves across the league.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't know how people rip on Dak all the time, but I'm a big Dak fan," Rodgers said. "I like the way he plays. I mean, he had a year, I think it was '22, I believe, '21 or '22, and I watched. I think we had some common opponents, and I watched a lot of his film, and I just said, 'Damn, he's playing really, really good football.'

Entering the season, there was some MVP buzz behind Prescott, but that took a hit in Week 1. We'll have to see if he can bounce back in Week 2 when the team welcomes the Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium for the team's home opener.

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