Cowboys' Dak Prescott Praised By Unexpected Rival Who Believes QB Is Overlooked

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is entering his 11th season in the NFL and continues to play at a high level. Last season, Prescott put together an MVP-caliber season, but the team's defense ultimately held the team back, which impacted Prescott's chances of winning the prestigious honor.

This season, Prescott is once again healthy and firmly in the preseason MVP conversation, but he is still underappreciated by many fans. Prescott is overly criticized, and false narratives about the lack of his clutch gene run rampant on social media.

But that's what happens when you are quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

One person who is not buying into the Prescott slander is an unexpected rival, who currently plays for Prescott's former coach. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has played with former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during his time with the Green Bay Packers and Steelers, shared his thoughts on the Dallas signal-caller during a recent podcast appearance.

Dak Prescott Has 'Big Fan' in Aaron Rodgers

RESPECT: Aaron Rodgers says he’s a BIG fan of #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and doesn’t understand all the criticism he receives.



“I dont know how people rip on Dak all the time. I’m a big fan. I like the way he plays”



“He’s really good”



(🎥@NotJustFootball) pic.twitter.com/dQZcylxeV9 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 10, 2026

Rodgers appeared on the Not Just Football podcast with Steelers teammate Cam Heyward, where he discussed the unfair criticism Prescott receives.

"I don't know how people rip on Dak all the time, but I'm a big Dak fan," Rodgers revealed. "I like the way he plays. I mean, he had a year, I think it was '22, I believe, '21 or '22, and I watched. I think we had some common opponents, and I watched a lot of his film, and I just said, 'Damn, he's playing really, really good football.'

"And we had a couple battles in the playoffs over the years, but I've always been a fan of his. But I just thought, you know, under Mike, he was playing on time and, and controlling the line of scrimmage and making all the throws all over the field."

It's great to see that, while fans may not appreciate what Prescott has accomplished during his career, his peers and a future Hall of Famer do. And Cowboys fans should be grateful that Prescott has been with Dallas his entire career.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after a game at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Prescott can solidify his standing as arguably the best quarterback in the history of the franchise by breaking several Cowboys all-time records. He is already the all-time leader in passing yards.

Prescott is just six passing touchdowns away from surpassing Tony Romo and is just 3 and 12 wins away from becoming the winningest quarterback in franchise history, leapfrogging Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, respectively.

So, while Prescott may be overlooked by some, there's no denying he's one of the best in the game, and Cowboys Nation appreciates his efforts on and off the field. Now, let's just hope that the revamped defense can finally give Prescott the support he needs to make a deep playoff run.

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