Christian Parker spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as an assistant under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He earned plenty of respect working with Fangio, and ended up earning a job with the Dallas Cowboys as their new defensive coordinator.

Parker's first season in that role hasn't gone according to plan as the Cowboys have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL. That led to Parker being stripped of his play-calling duties ahead of their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans. Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine took over that job and led the Cowboys to a victory last week.

Now, the Cowboys are going to face Parker's old team on Thanksgiving Day, and there was a funny exchange between Parker and one of his former co-workers. "Big Dom" DiSandro, who is the director of gameday coaching operations and chief security officer for the Eagles, was seen during warmups trying to give Parker an Eagles hat.

Big Dom is joking around with former Eagles coach and Cowboys DC Christian Parker, trying to give him an Eagles hat 😂



Christian had his defensive play calling taken away pic.twitter.com/d6io5Hy3LK — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 26, 2026

Perhaps it was just a case of Big Dom trying to remind Parker of his time in Philly, or it could have been his way of telling Parker he needed to come home after the way Dallas treated him.

Christian Parker got a raw deal with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game against the 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether that was Big Dom's intention or not, it remains true that Parker got a raw deal with Dallas. There were clearly issues with their defense, but pinning their problems all on Parker is completely unfair.

The Dallas defense was just as bad in 2025 under Matt Eberflus as it has been with Parker. Even when Pettine took over, they were still pretty tough to watch, giving up 30 points to the Titans, who have just one win on the season.

That's why Cowboys legend Troy Aikman said that Parker was being "scapegoated" by the Cowboys. Aikman said Brian Schottenheimer was desperate as he continues to struggle in his role as a head coach. Aikman said something needed to happen, but wasn't sure if pulling the duties from Parker was the right move.

The real issues with this team come down to discipline, and that falls on Schottenheimer above anyone else, especially when they had the exact same problems in 2025 despite having a completely different defensive staff. That said, if Pettine doesn't find a way to help the defense improve, Schottenheimer won't be able to blame anyone else.

And for those who think Parker is the problem and not Schottenheimer, just watch which one finds a new job quicker. I mean, Parker might already be hearing recruitment pitches.

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