Troy Aikman knows the Dallas Cowboys needed to do something to salvage their season, but he's not sure they made the right move with Christian Parker.

While speaking with The Dallas Morning News, Aikman said the Cowboys, especially head coach Brian Schottenheimer, were feeling desperate. He just doesn't seem to understand the idea behind keeping Parker as the defensive coordinator if Mike Pettine will be the one handling the play-calling duties.

"The Cowboys are desperate. I think [Brian] Schottenheimer's desperate as well with all of the criticism that has come, but I don't know about keeping the title of defensive coordinator if in fact he's not calling the plays," Aikman said.

"I don't know what exactly that that resolves. But there's no doubt that that something needed to happen."

Aikman also said he believes that the issues go well beyond Parker. As he states, the problems have been going on for quite a while, and the Cowboys haven't made such a drastic in-season move. For that reason, the Hall of Fame quarterback believes Parker has become a scapegoat for failures that aren't completely on him.

"I don't know Christian Parker that well. We visited with him before the Eagles game, and I was impressed with with our conversation. Seems like a good person, and I just hate the way the whole thing's unfolded," Aikman said.

"But the other thing to point out is is this isn't unique to to this year. I mean, this this has been going on for a while and there hasn't been an in season change like this. I hate it for him, and I hate that he's kind of being scapegoated to some extent for the for the failures that go well beyond him, or before him arriving in Dallas."

Who is to blame for the failures with the Dallas Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a question that's been asked about the Cowboys for 30 years now, and the answer remains the same. If the problems have persisted since Jimmy Johnson left, and Jerry Jones has been the primary decision-maker since then, he's clearly the problem. Jones has created a culture that prioritizes headlines over winning, and that's why the same problems come up every season regardless of the players or coaches who represent the franchise.

But pointing the finger at Jones won't do any good since he's never going to change. That being the case, we can ask who is responsible for their struggles in 2026.

First, let's be fair to Jones. While he takes a lot of heat for his antics, he did build a strong roster. The offense can be elite and the defense has the pieces to be average, which is all they need. Unfortunately, they have a head coach who is being out-coached every week. He's also been quick to pass the blame, which is what he's doing now with Parker.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't get it wrong, Parker has had his share of problems, but he's a first-year defensive coordinator. That was bound to happen.

What's inexcusable is the lack of discipline this team has shown, as well as their inability to stay focused in key situations, both on offense and defense. That's a problem that goes back to Schottenheimer, not Parker. But as Aikman said, "somebody's got to get pinned with it," and that somebody is Parker. At least for now.

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