Before becoming defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, Christian Parker had the opportunity to work under Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio twice.

Part of the allure of hiring Parker was that he would bring at least some of the concepts that has made Fangio successful and one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL.

However, Parker and the Cowboys' defense have struggled a ton, and so much so that the Cowboys decided to strip Parker of his play-calling duties for the rest of the season in favor of giving senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine the job.

Fangio takes subtle shot at Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fangio, who mentored Parker in their stops together in Philly and Denver, shared his reaction to the news of Parker's demotion on Wednesday.

The Eagles defensive coordinator took a subtle shot at the Cowboys for their lack of patience with Parker.

“Well, patience is not in overabundance in today's society, especially in the sports world, but Christian will recover from that," Fangio said, per Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News.

Fangio then went on to cite other coaches who have had a major career setback like Parker but managed to rebound.

"It happened to [Denver Broncos head coach] Sean Payton many years ago in New York and I think he's recovered nicely," he added. "Joe Brady, who's the head coach at Buffalo, he got fired during the season, didn't even get kept on. I think he's recovered nicely, as has [Arizona Cardinals Head Coach] Mike LaFleur in Arizona. The Jets fired him during the season a couple years ago. He's recovered nicely. Christian will do the same thing. He'll be fine.”

The wrong situation for Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's certainly fair to point out that Parker deserved to lose his play-calling duties with how terrible the defense has been in 2026, we aren't letting the Cowboys off the hook here.

There was clearly a sense of urgency throughout the franchise in 2026, and for multiple reasons, one of which was Jerry Jones citing his own mortality as a driving force to win sooner rather than later. There's also the fact that Dak Prescott is getting up there in age, and the Cowboys haven't made the playoffs in a couple of years.

Knowing Parker was going to have growing pains, something Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged amid the team's defensive woes, the Cowboys shouldn't have hired him in the first place if they weren't willing to have more patience. It was just the wrong situation for Parker.

The truth is, the Cowboys set Parker up to fail from the get-go and they are as much to blame for this debacle as Parker and the players are.

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