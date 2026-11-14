Cowboys Add 6-Foot-4 CB With Rare Physical Tools in New 2027 Mock Draft

Defense has been a focus for the Dallas Cowboys for the past several seasons. They have been cycling through defensive coordinators ever since Dan Quinn left and every year, they seem to get worse.

While a lot of the blame falls on the coaching staff and the lack of consistency, there are still some spots in need of an upgrade. One such position is at cornerback, where the Cowboys have had some serious underperformers.

The lack of trusted options in the secondary has Cody Williams of FanSided focused on a cornerback in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft. With the 21st overall pick, Williams has Dallas selecting Kelley Jones from Mississippi State.

Round 1, Pick 21 (via Green Bay): Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs CB Kelley Jones reacts after a defensive stop against the Missouri Tigers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing that stands out about Jones is his immense size. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Jones is built like a wide receiver and isn't afraid to use his size. He's scheme versatile, but is best utilized in press coverage.

He is still raw and that's why not every draft pundit has him as a first-round pick. It could also be a problem for Dallas if their coaching staff doesn't show some serious growth. Still, he could be a day one starter, and while it would be ideal to pair him with Joey Porter Jr., Williams says there's a chance he could be his replacement if Porter leaves in free agency.

"My gut tells me that the Cowboys would love if there was a linebacker or an offensive tackle falling to them in this spot, but I don't think they can go wrong on defense in many spots overall regardless. The pick for me is Kelley Jones, because Dallas simply can't move forward without making substantial upgrades in the secondary," Williams wrote.

"Jones could either replace Joey Porter Jr. if he leaves in free agency or pair with him on the outside, which would move DaRon Bland back into the slot where he's always performed better."

Mississippi State CB Kelley Jones runs the ball after an interception during the second quarter against Texas A&M. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the fact that Dallas sent a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for Porter, they will surely do all they can to keep him around. With Jones and Porter as starters, it could spell the end for DaRon Bland, especially since they truly love using Caleb Downs in the slot.

That's not a bad thing since Bland has been a problem this season and is showing no signs of turning things around. Even with his need to develop, Jones would be a significant upgrade at a fraction of the price.

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