Cowboys Injury Updates on Defense Leave Dallas With Uncertainty for Week 9 vs. Colts

As if the Dallas Cowboys' defense didn't have enough concerns going into the Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the injury issues could make things even worse.

We're monitoring five key defenders this week, including Caleb Downs, Joey Porter Jr., P.J. Locke, DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters.

Downs and Locke are navigating the concussion protocol, Porter is still dealing with an ankle injury, Winters is trying to return from his calf issue and Overshown popped up on the injury report on Thursday with hamstring and back injuries.

On Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided updates on all five of those players, but he didn't make any promises for their statuses for Week 9.

Injury updates from Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) leaves the field with trainers during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer was a guest on 105.3 The Fan on Friday and said that Porter, who went from full to limited over the first two days, is going to be limited again on Friday and he's only "hopeful" the veteran cornerback will suit up.

Downs, who is also dealing with an ankle injury along with the concussion, is "progressing well," as is Locke, but both have one more hurdle to clear before being given the OK to play. The hurdle involves getting in a full practice on Friday.

Winters appears to be moving in the right direction, also, with Schotty noting that he "had a great day yesterday" when the veteran was upgraded from limited to full.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Overshown, Schottenheimer expressed the importance of him practicing on Friday.

“We need to get him out there today and see how he does," Schottenheimer said.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer with some injury updates on @1053thefan:



- CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and WR George Pickens (hamstring) will be a little bit limited, but “hopeful” they’re able to play Sunday vs. Indianapolis.

- DB Caleb Downs (concussion/ankle) and S P.J.… — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 6, 2026

While the back injury is new for Overshown, we know he missed a handful of games due to a hamstring injury. It isn't clear if it's the same one, though.

Overshown wasn't on the injury report on Wednesday, so it's possible he got hurt during practice on Thursday. Regardless, being a mid-week addition to the injury report is never a good sign, especially for an injury-prone player like Overshown.

Contingency plans

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) celebrates after tackling Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Winters looking like he's going to return in Week 9, Dallas has its replacement plan for Overshown if he doesn't suit up. Winters would likely start next to Shemar James.

When it comes to Downs in the slot, Cobie Bryant would likely be the one to fill in after he saw the snaps in that spot after Downs' exit last week.

No Locke would mean the Cowboys will probably deploy Alijah Clark as the starter since he has gotten more run over fellow backup Markquese Bell in recent weeks.

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