Joey Porter Jr. Takes Step Back on Latest Cowboys Injury Report, Caleb Downs Improves

The Dallas Cowboys have been ramping up preparations for a Week 9 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts this week, and the latest injury report just dropped for what will be a crucial game ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Not only could the Cowboys' plans be impacted by Sunday afternoon's results, but the Colts could see trade values skyrocket if players like Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs light up Dallas' ailing defense.

After a quick look at the Cowboys' latest injury report for Week 9, it appears the team is in danger of taking the field without several key players on defense once again.

Among the players who have taken a step back on the Thursday injury report are star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle), along with star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring/back). Both players were limited during Thursday's practice session.

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs leaves the field with trainers against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was some positive news, however, with rookie safety Caleb Downs and fellow safety P.J. Locke returning to the practice field after beginning the week in concussion protocol.

Dallas Cowboys-Indianapolis Colts Week 9 Injury Report - Thursday

Cowboys-Colts practice report ⬇️



Caleb Downs and P.J. Locke are going in the right direction, Joey Porter Jr. is not. Not looking promising for Jake Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/a4pn0szvMN — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 5, 2026

On the offensive side of the ball, Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) and All-Pro kick returner KaVonte Turpin (ribs) remained out of practice. The defense, meanwhile, could also be without first-round pick Malachi Lawrence on the edge once again, which checks out after he was expected to miss multiple weeks due to an ankle injury.

We'll find out in the coming days whether Porter Jr. takes any positive steps forward and whether Overshown or Ferguson will be returning to the field, but as things currently stand, it is not looking good for the Cowboys.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Colts is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with , with Adam Amin on play-by-play, Drew Brees as analyst, and Kristina Pink providing updates throughout the day as the sideline reporter. Despite their recent struggles, the Cowboys also will enter Sunday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium as 5.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 51.5 total points.

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