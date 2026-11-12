Joey Porter Jr. Addresses Concerning Absence From Dallas Cowboys Practice

The Dallas Cowboys could potentially be without standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. for a second straight game as he continues to deal with an ankle/foot injury ahead of Week 10's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Porter Jr. was once again listed as a DNP on the injury report during Thursday's practice after missing last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

While meeting with reporters afterwards, Porter Jr. finally cleared the air when it comes to the question that every Cowboys fans is asking: is his absence contract-related?

Joey Porter Jr. Shuts Down Contract Concerns

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25), defensive end Arron Mosby (53) and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (91) celebrate after Mosby intercepts a pass against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr. said that he doesn't pay any mind to the concerns fans have about his absence and that he's focused on getting healthy and returning to action as soon as possible.

“I don’t know where that narrative came from," Porter Jr. said, per Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. "I mean, I get it, it’s the internet, but I don’t really pay no attention to that or do I really care. My goal is to win games and play football.”

Well, to be fair, that narrative came from his preseason absence with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a back issue, an injury that suddenly healed once he was traded to Dallas.

That's not saying his current injury isn't legitmate; it certainly is. But it's hard for fans not to latch onto that narrative when it

When Did Joey Porter Jr. Originally Suffer the Injury?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It turns out that Porter Jr. has been dealing with this injury longer than most Cowboys fan realize.

Porter Jr. told NFL insider Jane Slater that he originally injured his foot during his Cowboys debut against the Houston Texans in Week 4 and that he's been playing on it ever since.

“Tweaked it, Houston game, and I just kept playing on it," Porter Jr. told Slater. "My 70% looks good. You know, that's what I think. So it just got worse, as I kept playing on.”

He ended up missing Week 5's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to illness and returned to action the following week against the Green Bay Packers. Despite Dallas suffering another primetime loss, Porter Jr. played arguably his best game of the season at Lambeau Field, finishing with three solo tackles and two pass breakups.

Based on his comments on latest injury designation, it's looking like Porter Jr. will be watching from the sidelines as Dallas looks to upset San Francisco on Sunday.

And regardless of what he says, Cowboys fans will continue to have their concerns that his absence is tied to a potential contract extension until he returns to action.

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