Dak Prescott Shares What Joe Milton Return Means To Cowboys

After initially keeping three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, the Dallas Cowboys make a shocking decision to release third-year pro Joe Milton III to make room for running back Emari Demercado. That meant Sam Howell would be their QB2 entering the regular season, but it also gave every team an opportunity to add Milton on waivers.

Surprisingly, no one claimed Milton and despite many teams reportedly having interest in signing him to their practice squad, Milton ultimately decided signing with the Cowboys' practice squad was the right move for him.

That's a major win for the team says star quarterback Dak Prescott. He recently spoke about Milton's return and said he's a guy who makes the quarterback room, as well as the team as a whole better. Prescott also acknowledged the improvements Milton made this offseason, while adding that there's even brighter days ahead of him.

Dak Prescott excited for Joe Milton's return

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It means a lot. Just me, personally, I thought he would’ve been picked up in the waivers or whatever it is. Fortunate for us, we got a hell of a player back and a guy that makes our room better, a guy that makes our team better. His spirit, just the way that he approaches the day, he’s a hell of a dude, he’s a hell of a competitor, one of the best at throwing the ball, honestly, and just his talent. Just the way he’s jumped and progressed from year to year, I know what’s ahead of him," Prescott said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Prescott added that he knows Milton is "pissed off" about losing the QB2 job, which he held for the entire 2025 season. The important thing, according to Prescott, is ensuring he's there to make sure Milton uses that as motivation to stay on track.

“So, for me, it’s just about being the right leader and the right brother for him, giving him everything he needs and make sure that he’s not pissed off. I mean, I’m sure he’s pissed off, but doesn’t allow that competition and him not getting what he wants to derail his overall growth and just the progression and the route trajectory that he’s ultimately on and just staying on that.”

Joe Milton showed immense growth this year

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milton, a sixth-round pick for the New England Patriots in 2024, was traded to the Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season for a fifth-round pick. He brought plenty of excitement due to his rocket arm and unreal athleticism for a 6-foot-5, 236-pounder.

Once he played in the preseason, it was clear that Milton was still raw. His main issue was knowing when to take some heat off of his passes, which led to multiple drops.

During the regular season, he appeared in four games and went 15-for-24 with 183 yards while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. Looking for more consistency at the position, Dallas brought in Howell, and that competition brought out the best in Milton.

This preseason, he completed 29-of-43 passing attempts (67.4 percent) for 378 yards with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Most importantly, he cut down on the overthrown passes and showed excellent command in the pocket.

Now, he enters his third season with even more motivation following his release, but the return is exactly what he, and the team, needed according to Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III drops back to pass during the third quarter against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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