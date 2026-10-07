Dallas Cowboys Deemed Potential Suitor For Reunion Trade With Edge Rusher

If there's one thing that's very clear with the Dallas Cowboys so far in 2026, it's that their defense is not good.

One area specifically that has lacked is the pass-rush, where Dallas is getting some pressure but not enough sacks.

How bad is the pass-rush, you ask? Well, the Cowboys have four sacks and two of them came last week. Most teams wouldn't be all that satisfied with two sacks, but for the Cowboys, that showing amounted to a monumental breakthrough.

With four sacks in four games — only 1.5 of those have come from edge rushers, by the way — the Cowboys are tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, so it goes without saying more help is needed.

Cowboys named possible suitor for Texans EDGE

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an article naming possible trade candidates ahead of the deadline, the Cowboys were dubbed a potential suitor for Jadeveon Clowney by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.

"The Texans could still get back in the playoff mix, but they could be prompted to send Clowney to a contender for a strong return — which they should be able to get," Knox said.

The Houston Texans are off to an 0-4 start, which puts their playoff hopes in a precarious spot, to say the least.

Only one team in NFL history has ever overcome an 0-4 start (the 1992 San Diego Chargers), so Houston is seriously up against it. Should their fortunes not turn around, the Texans could decide unloading Clowney, who is on a one-year deal, is the play.

Would Cowboys reunite with Clowney?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, trading for Clowney absolutely makes sense considering the Cowboys have a dire need at EDGE.

Clowney has 1.5 sacks in two games this season and he was productive for Dallas last season with 8.5 over 13 contests.

Granted, three of those came in a meaningless Week 18 game, but 5.5 in 12 contests is still very good and the Cowboys would gladly take that kind of production.

The problem with this idea is the Cowboys might not deem the former No. 1 overall pick as a fit in Christian Parker's defense.

After Stephen Jones said the Cowboys "absolutely" wanted Clowney back last December, nothing materialized in the offseason and he ultimately wasn't re-signed.

In February, Jones noted that the Cowboys were looking for guys who fit Parker's system, so we're led to believe Dallas didn't think Clowney fit the bill or else they would have re-signed him.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're going to work through Christian [Parker]," Jones said back in February when asked about re-signing Clowney. "A lot of it will happen this coming week in terms of the type of player [we want]. We're going to continue to have those talks, then we'll make final decisions on who we think will be productive in this particular system."

Clowney, who expressed how much he enjoyed being in Dallas, later pushed back on the idea that he isn't a fit in any particular system.

"Ain't no scheme I can't play in, 3-4 to 4-3, to whatever down scheme that you had. I think I've proved that I can play in them all, and not just play in them, but also dominate in them schemes and do my job at a high level," Clowney said.

Scheme fit will no doubt be a factor in who the Cowboys try to bring in, but if all else fails and Clowney is the best option Dallas has to improve the edge rushers room, they should trade for him and figure out a way to make it work.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —