Another loss has the Dallas Cowboys sitting at 4-6. As has been the case in every loss, as well as some of their victories, the Dallas coaching staff was completely outclassed.

Offensively, Dallas had to scratch and claw for every yard, putting up the ugliest 40-point performance you will ever see. Defensively, they had no answers for the San Francisco 49ers as Kyle Shanahan proved what a true elite play-caller looks like. Throughout the game, he was thinking two steps ahead of Christian Parker, leading to an epic rant from Michael Irvin.

In addition to criticism from former players, the latest loss again has head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker in the hot seat. Questions are flying about their job security once again, and Stephen Jones was asked about the calls for their job on Monday. Jones, who was a guest on 105.3 The Fan, said he understands the frustration, while calling their recent performance unacceptable.

“I certainly understand their frustration because there’s no doubt that we’re frustrated. We feel like the way we’re playing ball right now is unacceptable. Our fans certainly deserve better," Jones said.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones when asked on @1053thefan about fans calling for Brian Schottenheimer’s and Christian Parker’s jobs: “I certainly understand their frustration because there’s no doubt that we’re frustrated. We feel like the way we’re playing ball right now is… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 16, 2026

Stephen Jones points the finger at Christian Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones elabortated more, and pointed the finger at Parker, saying the Cowboys are going in the wrong direction on defense.

"At the end of the day we’re not doing what it takes to win these football games. At times you feel like things are going in a good direction and then you have a second half, especially on the defensive side of the ball where you feel like you take one step forward, three steps back," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. This is obviously very frustrating. As this season goes, we’re making things very difficult on us to stay in the hunt.”

It's beyond frustrating to see the way the defense plays, and it seems everyone is turning on Parker. That said, the head coach oversees everything and it's time to put the blame where it belongs, on Schottenheimer, who oversaw a terrible defense in 2025 but was absolved of guilt.

Stephen Jones' words are hollow

Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following this latest defensive letdown, Jones tried to sound upset by using the term "unacceptable," but those words fall flat without action. While he might think he's sending a strong message, the only way to truly prove that failure is unacceptable is to move on from it.

After 10 weeks into his second season as the head coach, it's painfully clear that Schottenheimer has failed as a head coach. We can continue to point the finger at Parker, but even more blame should fall on Schottenheimer.

Not only was Parker his guy, but the defense was just as bad the prior year with Matt Eberflus calling plays. And if we're being honest, the offense isn't that good. Sure, they put up a lot of points, but Schottenheimer's play-calling is predictable and lacks creativity.

Nearly every yard comes from the players winning one-on-one matchups, which is why every play seems to be so difficult for them. If this offense wasn't full of All-Pro talent, they would struggle to score 14 points per game under Coach Schotty.

Despite these glaring coaching flaws, Jones' words still ring hollow. He claims this type of play is unacceptable. However, the Cowboys keep rolling out a coaching staff that is being embarrassed week after week, sending the message that this poor performance is perfectly acceptable.

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