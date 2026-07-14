Healthy DeMarvion Overshown Poised To Take Cowboys, Career To Next Level

The Dallas Cowboys are just over two weeks from kicking off training camp practice in Oxnard, California, and fans will get their first look at how the revamped defense could look under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker came to Dallas with a lot of hype and immediately helped shape the roster to fit his scheme, and made a strong impression on the players.

The clear favorite in the clubhouse to be the quarterback of Parker's defense and wear the "green dot" is fourth-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is poised for a big role in the team's new hybrid 3-4 scheme.

In a recent poll of NFL executives and coaches, Overshown received an honorable mention as one of the top linebackers in the league, and there's no reason to believe he couldn't have a breakout year.

A Healthy DeMarvion Overshown Is Trouble For The League

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest thing that has held Overshown back to begin his NFL career has been injuries.

Overshown missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL suffered during the preseason, but bounced back with a strong start to 2024. Unfortunately, Overshown's breakout campaign was abruptly ended in early December when he suffered a gruesome knee injury, tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL.

The severity of that injury forced Overshown to miss a majority of the 2025 campaign, but now, with a healthy offseason behind him, he is ready to show the NFL what he brings to the table and there's no better way to do that than in Parker's scheme.

One NFC scout praised Overshown for his raw talent, and pointed out that he could be ready to put the league on notice if his injuries are behind him.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He moves like a safety. Incredibly talented. I want to see how he does this year after the injuries," the scout said.

Let's hope that Overshown can stay healthy in 2026 and finally develop into the player he has shown flashes of, because when he is at the top of his game, Overshown is a true difference maker who can take the Cowboys' defense to the next level.

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