Dallas Cowboys Excited To Make History vs Baltimore Ravens in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a history-making trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a Week 3 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens at the iconic Maracanã Stadium.

It marks Dallas' first international game since November 9, 2014, when they scored a 31-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

Because the game took place more than a decade ago, many of the team's current players were not on the team, let alone in the league, for the trip overseas. So getting to participate in the league's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro is a special experience they have been looking for.

The team's official website spoke with some of the star players ahead of Thursday night's flight to Rio, and they couldn't contain their excitement for what is waiting for them when they touch down in Brazil on Friday morning.

America's Team Goes International

A Dallas Cowboys fan cheers while wearing mask and holding a phone against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Several players were excited to see how well the fans travel. We all know that the Cowboys are America's Team, but seeing the fan base go international is something the players are looking forward to on Sunday evening.

"I've never been to Brazil. Super excited. The first thing I'm thinking about is to see if we got fans out there," star wide receiver George Pickens said.

One of the newest members of the Cowboys, Rashan Gary, who was acquired in a trade from the Green Bay Packers at the start of the new league year, added: "I was in Sao Paulo two years ago. I feel like it's going to be different, especially being able to take football out of the country, bringing it to other people — the energy, the love, the environment.

"Especially Cowboys fans, because they travel heavy, and they travel a lot, so it's going to be a great experience and I can't wait."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully the Cowboys show up ready to make a statement, because according to wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, the team has been focused on this game since before the season started.

"It's a game we've been talking about since training camp, and it's here now," Flournoy said. "We've got to make sure we've got things in order to have a better trip than the Ravens, honestly."

The team should be dialed in if the game has been circled since it was announced, and they will need to be in order to slow down former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. We know the offense is going to step up and put on a show in the historic Rio game, so it's up to the defense to step up, make a few plays, and provide the support that Dak Prescott and company need.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

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