The Good & Not So Good From Cowboys' First Practice At The Star

Tuesday night was a late practice for the Dallas Cowboys, and it was their first of two at The Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys welcomed fans for a two-hour practice, which was followed by a drone show as well as a tailgate with Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey and DeMarvion Overshown. As for the practice itself, the players were in shells and will have a full padded practice on Wednesday before their final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

With the stage set, here's a look at what stood out during the practice as both good and not so good for the Cowboys.

Good: Brandon Aubrey is still money

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Aubrey became the highest-paid kicker in the NFL this offseason, signing a four-year, $28 million extension. He made his reputation not only because he can kick field goals from parking lot, but because of his incredible consistency. That was on display on Tuesday, with Aubrey drilling all six of his attempts during the field goal period.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey goes six for six in the field goal period. Made from 31, 33, 37, 42, 47 and 54. — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) August 26, 2026

The only odd thing about this is that Aubrey didn't attempt anything beyond 54 yards. Fans have become accustomed to seeing him drill kicks from 60-plus during practice, but even without those attempts, Aubrey proved he's still money.

Not so good: Preseason stars sitting out

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas had a few players sit out, including Jonathan Bullard, who is still dealing with abdomen tendinitis. His status for the season opener could be in doubt if he doesn't recover soon. He was joined by tight end DJ Rogers and offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.

Also out were two of the biggest stars this preseason, safety Julius Wood and Michael Trigg. Wood has been fighting for a spot in a crowded safety corps while Trigg has had Luke Schoonmaker on the ropes. Both injuries will be worth keeping an eye on, especially with roster cuts coming soon.

Good: George Pickens cannot be stopped

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Pickens is always open, even when he's not.

Cowboys fans learned this in 2025 when he made one highlight-reel catch after another, regardless of the coverage. During the practice at The Star, Pickens showed that he's still the king of the 50-50 ball by hauling in a pass with Cobie Durant in tight coverage.

Dak has now connected on a nice gainer with both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.



Pickens on a hitch route with Cobie Durant draped over him, but it didn't matter. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 25, 2026

Dak Prescott and Pickens had a great rapport last season and now that they have a full slate of games together, that connection could be even better this year.

Good: Brevyn Spann-Ford makes highlight-reel catch

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brevyn Spann-Ford has gone from undrafted free agent to potential TE2. He's seemingly surpassed Luke Schoonmaker due in large part to his work as a blocker, but Spann-Ford is beginning to shine as a receiver as well. That was evident on Tuesday as he hauled in the catch of the night. Spann-Ford adjusted to a ball that was behind him and caught the ball on his way to the turf for a touchdown.

In two seasons with the Cowboys, Spann-Ford has 18 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers should increase in 2026 as he continues to earn more playing time.

Good: Caleb Downs with the pick

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs has been fantastic throughout training camp, showing excellent cover skills and leadership. The only thing he hadn't done was record an interception, but that changes during this practice. Downs was able to intercept Dak Prescott in a red zone drill, and was so pumped that he booted the ball 40 yards.

Caleb Downs’ first interception of training camp pic.twitter.com/rARvqkP47q — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 26, 2026

Downs has a lot of pressure on his shoulders this season. Despite being a rookie, Downs is expected to be the face of the secondary and help turn them around. Throughout camp, he's shown plenty of signs that he;s going to be able to live up to that status.

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